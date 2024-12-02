Culture

Does LinkedIn Have a Generative AI Problem?

A recent investigation found a lot of it

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 2, 2024 5:10 pm
LinkedIn logo
Are machines writing more of the internet than you'd expect?
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As generative AI becomes more and more widespread, it can be especially daunting to attempt to figure out if something you’ve seen online originated from the mind of a human being or via an AI system responding to a prompt. With images, at least, there are telltale signs you can look for. When it comes to text, though, things get more complicated — and a new investigation just revealed that one popular social network may have a significant number of posts created via algorithm.

The social network in question is LinkedIn. As Kate Knibbs at WIRED reports, the number of generative AI posts on the platform rose dramatically after ChatGPT gained popularity in 2023. In conducting this investigation, the company Originality AI analyzed over 8,500 public posts on LinkedIn beginning in 2018. They found that, among posts in English, at least 54% were likely generated using AI.

As Knibbs points out, LinkedIn — like a number of social networks — offers AI features to its users, so it’s not surprising to see that that number is as high as it is. LinkedIn’s Adam Walkiewicz told WIRED that the company was working to “proactively identify low-quality, and exact or near-exact duplicate content.”

“We see AI as a tool that can help with review of a draft or to beat the blank page problem, but the original thoughts and ideas that our members share are what matter,” he added.

We Didn’t Ask for AI-Generative Sports Commentary But It’s Here
We Didn’t Ask for AI-Generative Sports Commentary But It’s Here
 Highlights from Wimbledon will come courtesy of IBM’s Watsonx

LinkedIn’s abundance of AI-generated text isn’t the only case where a social network is navigating a world in which it’s a lot easier to generate whole paragraphs and post them ad nauseum. In October, 404 Media’s Emanuel Maiberg discussed an app called Impact that was designed to address political debates online. The app would — in Maiberg’s words — “provide [users] with AI-generated text they can copy and paste in order to flood the replies with counter arguments.”

What happens when you can’t necessarily trust that a person you know or follow actually wrote the post with their name at the top of it? As WIRED‘s investigation suggests, we’re getting closer to that reality — and it’s an unnerving prospect.

More Like This

Books sitting on a table.
HarperCollins Criticized for AI Offer to Writers
Senator Maria Cantwell
Senators Seek to Protect Artists From AI Abuse With New Bill
An illustration of music being composed by a computer. Three major record labels are suing two AI companies over copyright infringement.
AI Companies Face Lawsuits From Three Major Labels
AI face
Is Your Favorite Travel Influencer Powered by AI?

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Stars! They're just like us!
8 Under-the-Radar Celebrity Vacation Spots to Visit Around the World
Cyber week deals
Every Cyber Week Sale You Should Care About
Huckberry Cyber Monday
Huckberry’s Cyber Monday Sale Will be Gone Before You Know it

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

LinkedIn logo

Does LinkedIn Have a Generative AI Problem?

Wood pellets for biofuel

California Biofuel Project Raises Environmental Concerns

December 2024 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Was Not a "Return of the Jedi" Fan

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear