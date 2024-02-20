Culture

Cyclist Hospitalized After Washington State Cougar Attack

Cougar attacks are rare, but they do happen

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 20, 2024 1:32 am
Cougar
A cougar (not this one) attacked several cyclists recently.
John Conrad/Getty Images

In the wild, cougar attacks on humans are very rare. One scientific study cited a figure of between four and six attacks per year throughout the United States and Canada, and a CNN article from 2018 noted that only two humans had died from cougar attacks over the course of a century in Washington State. Just because something is infrequent doesn’t mean that it never happens, though — and earlier this month, a group of cyclists found themselves under attack from a cougar.

As NPR’s Diba Mohtasham reports, five cyclists were making their way through the woods near Snoqualmie, a city in Washington State located to the east of Seattle, on a Saturday afternoon when the cougar struck. One of the cyclists was hospitalized, though her injuries did not put her life at risk. According to reports, one cougar was euthanized near where the attack took place, but there’s some ambiguity about whether or not it was the only cougar involved.

Lieutenant Erik Olson of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife praised the cyclists for their handling of the attack and its aftermath. “The people on scene took immediate action to render aid, and one of our officers was able to arrive within minutes to continue medical aid and coordinate transport,” Olson told NPR. “We may have had a very different outcome without their heroic efforts.”

What It’s Like to Watch America Roll by on the California Zephyr
What It’s Like to Watch America Roll by on the California Zephyr
 Transcontinental, (almost) 3,000 miles from home

Cougars are generally believed to be solitary, making the speculation over the involvement of multiple cougars in this case that much more interesting. That said, it wouldn’t be unprecedented — in 2020, a surveillance camera documented a group of five cougars socializing. Perhaps there are a few things we don’t know about cougars — or perhaps they’ve opted to revise their habits.

More Like This

Wolf
Wolves’ Pending Return to Colorado Gets Mixed Reception
Mountain lion
Mountain Lions Have a New Meal in California — Donkeys
Wild Animal Sanctuary In Colorado Home To Almost 40 Tigers From Wildly Popular Documentary Of Joe Exotic "Tiger King"
Animal Sanctuary Housing 39 “Tiger King” Tigers Threatened by Coronavirus
Venice canals during the coronavirus pandemic
The Pandemic Actually Didn’t Save the Environment

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab
Items on sale for Presidents Day
Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Cougar

Cyclist Hospitalized After Washington State Cougar Attack

Joro spider

New Study Reveals How Cities and Highways Affect Giant Spiders

Jacque Vaughn

Jacque Vaughn's Time at the Brooklyn Nets Has Ended

Mars illustration

Looking to Live on Mars Without Leaving Earth? NASA Has an Opportunity For You.

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.