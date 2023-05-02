Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 25% Off Everything at Paravel

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Luxury luggage can be hard to justify. It looks good, but it’s like a direct shot to the heart the first time it comes down the baggage carrousel with an impossible-to-ignore scuff on it. Thanks to luggage brands like Paravel, though, you don’t have to sacrifice having nice things over having things that are capable of withstanding any travel-related abuse you might put them through.

For the uninitiated, Andy Krantz and Vogue alum Indré Rockefeller are credited with launching the Aviator — the world’s first carbon-neutral suitcase (more on that later). Former coworkers at Madrid high fashion brand Delpozo, Krantz and Rockefeller knew all about the cost associated with luxury goods, so they went on to produce a wide range of bags, from suitcases to totes, and made them ultra-affordable.

Most importantly, in addition to using durable, exclusively post-consumer recycled materials, Paravel offsets all of the emissions from sourcing, assembly, shipping and delivery, including the estimated carbon emissions of the first plane trip with the Aviator across the U.S. In short: they’re peddling hardwearing, luxury and sustainable luggage.

Aviator Grand A bag that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson film, you’d never guess it was made entirely from plastic bottles. The Aviator Grand comes in five sharp colorways and features 360° double spinner wheels, an interior compression board, a scuff-hiding textured finish, a number of interior pockets and a removable laundry bag. The perfect companion for a week-long jaunt, it fits between 8-10 days worth of clothes, four pairs of shoes and, of course, will need to be checked. Buy Here : $425 $319

Aviator Carry-On For the one that’s committed to the carry-on game, at whatever cost: the Aviator Carry-On. It’s got all the same features as the Grand, but instead fits just 2-4 days worth of clothes and 1-2 pairs of shoes (unless you’re a carry-on packing pro, that is). Buy Here : $350 $262

Cabana Passport Case A passport case capable of holding credit cards and all manner of other IDs, the Cabana Passport Case comes in four colorways and can be monogrammed. Buy Here : $75 $56

Grand Tour Duffle Made of a durable, spill-proof Ecocraft Canvas and with vegan leather details, the Grand Tour Duffle is the crème de la crème of duffles. You don’t even need to be a frequent jet-setter to appreciate this bag, though it does hold around 4-5 sweaters, 4-5 pants or dresses and a week’s worth of shirts, socks and underwear, for context. Buy Here : $335 $251

Cabana Backpack Built to house all small essentials, the Cabana Backpack is a great elevated, everyday option for the backpack loyalist in your life. Snag it in one of four colorways and get it monogrammed to take things up a notch. Buy Here : $175 $131

Cabana Pet Carrier Can’t bear to travel without your pet? Try the Paravel Pet Carrier. Every Pet Carrier purchase helps cover medical and transportation bills for dogs at Rescue City, a rescue in Brooklyn, New York, too. In case you needed any extra incentive to buy. Buy Here : $295 $221

Packing Cube Quad If you aren’t already using packing cubes to travel, you need to get with the program. This compressible set of four is the perfect tool to help organize clothes, gear and tech come time to pack for their next trip. Each cube even has a little view window that allows you to see inside without having to unpack its contents. Buy Here : $65 $49

Luggage Tag There’s just something about a personalized luggage tag. These ones come in a sleek vegan leather and can be monogrammed in either gold or silver foil. We’ll take five. Buy Here : $25 $19

Fold-Up Bag An everyday duffle, the Fold-Up Bag is lightweight, water-resistant and easily stored thanks to it’s compressible construction. The perfect vessel for a weekend away, a daily commute or even the gym, the Fold-Up Bag is a must-have. Buy Here : $70 $52