InsideHook
TV | March 1, 2023 6:30 am

The Best Movies, TV and Music for March

The return of John Wick vs. the return of Ted Lasso. Plus: Chris Rock goes live on Netflix.

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso" season 3, coming soon to Apple TV+
Apple
By Kirk Miller

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).

WATCH: John Wick: Chapter 4

We’ve come a long way from killing John Wick’s dog. Now, the not-so-retired hitman played by Keanu Reeves uncovers a path to defeating the High Table but encounters, well, extreme levels of opposition along the way around the globe (including one fight at the Louvre and a new antagonist played by Bill Skarsgard). Given that there’s already a fifth film planned and a few spin-offs in the works, we’re guessing Reeves lives to fight another day. 

More new films coming to the big screen: Creed III (3/3, theaters); Scream VI (3/10, theaters); Bottoms (3/11, theaters); Inside (3/17, theaters); 65 (3/17, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Ted Lasso

In the third (and probably final season) of this Emmy-winning football dramedy, Nate is now working for West Ham United, and the newly-promoted AFC Richmond is struggling in the Premier League — and none of that matters, as this is a show about characters who happen to play soccer. So more folksy wisdom from Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), more growling from show standout Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and hopefully more bottle episodes like season two’s “Beard After Hours.” (3/15, Apple TV+)

More returning TV shows: The Mandalorian (3/1, Disney+); The Problem With Jon Stewart (3/3, Apple TV+); Top Chef (3/9, Bravo); Succession (3/26, HBO); Yellowjackets (3/26, Showtime)

LAUGH: Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Netflix tests the waters for a live comedy special featuring Rock, as part of a two-show, $40-million deal. That price tag might explain why the streamer has now tacked on pre- and post-shows featuring everyone from Amy Schumer to Jerry Seinfeld to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. If it’s like the live show we saw the comedian do this fall in Brooklyn, he’ll spend a bit of time discussing last year’s Oscars slap but mainly stick to topics around family, privileged kids and poverty. (3/4, Netflix)

BINGE: Lucky Hank

Bob Odenkirk stays on AMC but leaves the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul world for this series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man. Here, Odenkirk is the chairman of the English department at a badly underfunded, rural Pennsylvania college. Fun fact: one of the Hank showrunners is Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby on The Office (where he was also an executive producer). (3/19, AMC)

More new TV series: Wreck (3/1, Hulu); Daisy Jones and the Six (3/3, Prime Video); Swarm (aka a dark thriller from Donald Glover, 3/17, Prime Video); The Night Agent (3/23, Netflix); The Power (3/31, Prime Video)

TEST: Viaplay

Just launched at the end of February in the United States, Viaplay is a streaming service that specializes in “Nordic Noir” — which isn’t just The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo but also other Scandinavian crime dramas, young adult series and dark comedies, along with some films and documentaries. (Available now) 

LISTEN: De La Soul

The groundbreaking New York hip-hop trio — co-founder David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur passed away earlier this year — finally sees their catalog arrive on streaming services after years of contract disputes and sample clearance issues. Six albums arrive to stream this month, including the group’s iconic debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. (Side note: This is a really good listen if you want to hear how difficult it is to clear samples from a 30+-year-old album.)

More new music: (3/3) Hans Zimmer; (3/10) Fever Ray (3/17) M83; U2 (3/24) Lana Del Ray; Depeche Mode (3/31) boygenius; The Hold Steady

A scene from "Money Shot," a new Netflix documementary
A scene from “Money Shot,” a new Netflix documentary on Pornhub
Netflix

STUDY: Money Shot

Aka “The Pornhub Story,” this doc talks with performers, activists and past employees regarding both the rise of and controversies and legal issues surrounding the popular porn site. (3/3, Netflix)

More Like This

Fugazi performing at Roseland in New York City on September 23, 1993.
“We Are Fugazi From Washington, DC” Is Not a Documentary
The last episode of MASH,'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen'. 'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen' remained the most watched television broadcast in American history. From second left: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, David Ogden Stiers, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda, William Christopher and Judy Farrell at Fox Ranch, June 18, 1984 at the Malibu Creek State Park in California
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
Mark Wahlberg speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Thought It Was OK for Mark Wahlberg to Award the Cast of "Everything Everywhere"?

Most Popular

Cocaine movie scenes Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The last episode of MASH,'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen'. 'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen' remained the most watched television broadcast in American history. From second left: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, David Ogden Stiers, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda, William Christopher and Judy Farrell at Fox Ranch, June 18, 1984 at the Malibu Creek State Park in California The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
Woody Harrelson Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
Aerial view of downtown Eureka Springs in fall This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Recommended

Suggested for you

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Keep Reading

Three TikTok videos of young men using the term rizz.

What Exactly Is Rizz? Do You Have Any? Should You Want To?
A Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4, a Japanese supercar from the 1990s. Is it worth buying today?

Modern Classic or Maintenance Nightmare?
Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

The Best Movies, TV and Music for March
An array of items from the online grocery store Hungryroot

Hungryroot Is Part Organic Grocer and Part Meal Delivery Service
a collage of Outerknown Blanket Shirts on a blue background

Outerknown’s Top-Rated Blanket Shirt Is on Sale at Huckberry
A bottle of Shibui Pure Malt 10 Years old

Shibui Will Make You Rethink Japanese Whisky (In a Good Way)
"Wolfish" cover

Exploring the Secret History of Wolves
a collage of photos from Black-owned clothing brands

17 Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers That Every Stylish Man Should Know
Aerial view of airplane meal

Here’s Why You Should Consider Skipping Your Next Inflight Meal

Trending

Some Doctors Are Now Making More Dubious Claims About Ivermectin
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages
Confessions of the Zillow-Obsessed
What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?