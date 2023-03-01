The Best Movies, TV and Music for March

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).

We’ve come a long way from killing John Wick’s dog. Now, the not-so-retired hitman played by Keanu Reeves uncovers a path to defeating the High Table but encounters, well, extreme levels of opposition along the way around the globe (including one fight at the Louvre and a new antagonist played by Bill Skarsgard). Given that there’s already a fifth film planned and a few spin-offs in the works, we’re guessing Reeves lives to fight another day.

More new films coming to the big screen: Creed III (3/3, theaters); Scream VI (3/10, theaters); Bottoms (3/11, theaters); Inside (3/17, theaters); 65 (3/17, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Ted Lasso

In the third (and probably final season) of this Emmy-winning football dramedy, Nate is now working for West Ham United, and the newly-promoted AFC Richmond is struggling in the Premier League — and none of that matters, as this is a show about characters who happen to play soccer. So more folksy wisdom from Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), more growling from show standout Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and hopefully more bottle episodes like season two’s “Beard After Hours.” (3/15, Apple TV+)

More returning TV shows: The Mandalorian (3/1, Disney+); The Problem With Jon Stewart (3/3, Apple TV+); Top Chef (3/9, Bravo); Succession (3/26, HBO); Yellowjackets (3/26, Showtime)

Netflix tests the waters for a live comedy special featuring Rock, as part of a two-show, $40-million deal. That price tag might explain why the streamer has now tacked on pre- and post-shows featuring everyone from Amy Schumer to Jerry Seinfeld to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. If it’s like the live show we saw the comedian do this fall in Brooklyn, he’ll spend a bit of time discussing last year’s Oscars slap but mainly stick to topics around family, privileged kids and poverty. (3/4, Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk stays on AMC but leaves the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul world for this series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man. Here, Odenkirk is the chairman of the English department at a badly underfunded, rural Pennsylvania college. Fun fact: one of the Hank showrunners is Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby on The Office (where he was also an executive producer). (3/19, AMC)

More new TV series: Wreck (3/1, Hulu); Daisy Jones and the Six (3/3, Prime Video); Swarm (aka a dark thriller from Donald Glover, 3/17, Prime Video); The Night Agent (3/23, Netflix); The Power (3/31, Prime Video)

Just launched at the end of February in the United States, Viaplay is a streaming service that specializes in “Nordic Noir” — which isn’t just The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo but also other Scandinavian crime dramas, young adult series and dark comedies, along with some films and documentaries. (Available now)

The groundbreaking New York hip-hop trio — co-founder David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur passed away earlier this year — finally sees their catalog arrive on streaming services after years of contract disputes and sample clearance issues. Six albums arrive to stream this month, including the group’s iconic debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. (Side note: This is a really good listen if you want to hear how difficult it is to clear samples from a 30+-year-old album.)

More new music: (3/3) Hans Zimmer; (3/10) Fever Ray (3/17) M83; U2 (3/24) Lana Del Ray; Depeche Mode (3/31) boygenius; The Hold Steady

A scene from “Money Shot,” a new Netflix documentary on Pornhub Netflix

Aka “The Pornhub Story,” this doc talks with performers, activists and past employees regarding both the rise of and controversies and legal issues surrounding the popular porn site. (3/3, Netflix)