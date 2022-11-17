InsideHook
Style | November 17, 2022

The Best Designer Deals From Saks Fifth Avenue’s Early Black Friday Sale

Allsaints, Off-White and more, all on sale

a collage of Black Friday items from Saks Fifth Avenue on a wintery blue background
Saks Fifth Avenue's Early Black Friday Sale is full of designer deals.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Black Friday’s massive discounts offer a prime opportunity to do some shopping for what matters most — yourself, naturally — and pick up some typically expensive apparel at ridiculous discounts. As we’ve long preached, well-made and aesthetically pleasing garb is worth the pretty penny that most quality clothing demands, but it’s admittedly easier to pull the trigger on those Off-White sneakers if they’re marked down by a generous amount. And that’s where the Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale comes in.

Suggesting that Saks’ blowout sale is generous would be to do the shopping event a disservice. Through 11/20, the retailer is offering 50% off selected marked-down goods from brands like Burberry, The North Face and more. That’s right: a sale-on-sale from the hottest designers around, with no silly codes or BS email sign-ups. We’ve gone ahead and highlighted some of the best deals available, or you can find the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals from Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale.

Helmut Lang Core Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt
Helmut Lang Core Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt

This laid-back crewneck? $150. The chance to subtly flex on everyone in a way only ‘heads will understand? Priceless.

Buy Here : $210$156
Theory Suffolk Single-Breasted Overcoat
Theory Suffolk Single-Breasted Overcoat

A $700 wool overcoat for a fraction of the price is quintessential Black Friday goodness.

Buy Here : $695$522
Burberry Vintage Check Baseball Cap
Burberry Vintage Check Baseball Cap

Burberry’s iconic archive beige makes even a simple hat look suave (see: British) as hell.

Buy Here : $380$304
Vince Drawstring Pinstripe Trousers
Vince Drawstring Pinstripe Trousers

These deceptively comfortable Vince Drawstring Trousers are like sweats, but for the office.

Buy Here : $245$172
Polo Ralph Lauren Keaton Polo Bear Slip-On Sneakers
Polo Ralph Lauren Keaton Polo Bear Slip-On Sneakers

Yeehaw!

Buy Here : $98$59
The North Face TKA Attitude Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
The North Face TKA Attitude Half-Zip Fleece Jacket

A wavy “goblin blue” The North Face Fleece for under 80 bucks? Sign us up.

Buy Here : $109$76
Calvin Klein Standards Fleece Jogger
Calvin Klein Standards Fleece Jogger

“In my Calvins’ just took on a whole new meaning.

Buy Here : $118$71
NN07 21.8 Holiday Soren Shirt
NN07 21.8 Holiday Soren Shirt

A killer overshirt at an even better price.

Buy Here : $325$130

All the Deals

