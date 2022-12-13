InsideHook
| December 13, 2022 10:42 am

The MeUndies Toy Story Collection Has Arrived Just in Time for the Holiday

Featuring Woody, Jessie and Little Green Men

Meundies underwear on a blue textured background
Getty Images
By The Editors @insidehook

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Rejoice, for MeUndies has launched a new Disney Pixar Toy Story-themed collection of underwear and loungewear. It’s extremely bright, with all-over prints of some of Toy Story’s most iconic characters. You’ve got Woody and Jessie and even the arcade-metal-claw-worshiping Little Green Men. MeUndies has been around since 2011, and they are offering a wide range of underwear and accessories that can easily slip into anyone’s wardrobe.

MeUndies is all about comfortable basics. Their main focus is creating underwear with sustainability and coziness in mind, and that all starts with the fabrics. A lot of underwear brands use a typical polyester and cotton mix, which slowly shrinks and fades over time. Some cheap underwear can turn into Swiss cheese after one wash cycle, but MeUndies uses a fabric called MicroModal that is known for its softness, moisture-wicking properties and resistance to shrinkage. MeUndies also gives you a ton of options to choose from, whether you want underwear with a fly or non-fly or even offering different lengths to their boxer briefs.

To make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best items from the MeUndies x Toy Story collection, and we’ve also included some of our favorite MeUndies gear for lounging around.

MeUndies Boxer Brief Toy Story Collection
MeUndies Boxer Brief Toy Story Collection

The Boxer Brief is a hybrid between traditional boxers and the more revealing briefs. The MeUndies version features MicroModal, an elastic waistband and flatlock seams for extra comfort. It also has a 6-inch inseam, which hits around the mid-thigh, perfect for folks who prefer longer underwear that won’t ride up throughout the day.

MeUndies : $26
MeUndies Men’s Modal Jogger Toy Story Collection
MeUndies Men’s Modal Jogger Toy Story Collection

The tapered leg, drop crotch for extra comfort and dual pockets make this the ultimate lounge-around-the-house garment. You can also choose from other designs or color options if you want a more muted look.

MeUndies : $68
MeUndies Unisex Onesie Toy Story Collection
MeUndies Unisex Onesie Toy Story Collection

If you want to cover your entire body in the MeUndies jogger experience you should opt for the Unisex Onesie.

MeUndies : $78
MeUndies Crew Sock Toy Story Collection
MeUndies Crew Sock Toy Story Collection

It should come as no surprise, but MeUndies doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to socks, either. The reinforced heel and toe box are extra durable and comfortable. The socks also have a rubber-yarn ribbed cuff for extra coziness.

MeUndies : $14
MeUndies Quarter Sock Toy Story Collection
MeUndies Quarter Sock Toy Story Collection

The same concept as the crew sock but instead of hitting the mid-calf it hits the upper ankle. It’s also made of Supima cotton, so it’s lightweight, breathable and perfect year round.

MeUndies : $14
MeUndies BuddyBands Toy Story Collection
MeUndies BuddyBands Toy Story Collection

Perfect for the pets in your life. It’s double-sided, so no need to worry if your dog or cats flips it around while playing in the house.

MeUndies : $14
MeUndies T-Back Bralette Toy Story Collection
MeUndies T-Back Bralette Toy Story Collection

With a range of size from XS – 4XL the T-Back Bralette has a dual layer fabric in the front for comfort and an adjustable elastic back strap.

MeUndies : $34
MeUndies Brief Toy Story Collection
MeUndies Brief Toy Story Collection

MeUndies has perfected the Brief. They’ve created a wedgie-free fit and paid attention to the proportions of the pouch so your goods stay secure throughout the day.

MeUndies : $26
MeUndies Cheeky Brief Toy Story Collection
MeUndies Cheeky Brief Toy Story Collection

Like the other MeUndies underwear above, the Cheeky Brief has flatlock stitching, which simply means the fabric stays flat at the places where there is stitching. All great underwear has flatlock seams because it minimizes the chance of chafing or itching your skin.

MeUndies : $20
MeUndies Trunk Black Panther Collection
MeUndies Trunk Black Panther Collection

Trunk underwear is similar to the beloved boxer brief except it has a shorter inseam, sitting just around 3-inches but it still has all the features you would expect from MeUndies underwear.

MeUndies : $26
MeUndies Crew Sock Black Panther Collection
MeUndies Crew Sock Black Panther Collection

If you want to embrace a different Disney collaboration we recommend this Black Panther themed crew sock. But MeUndies also offers over 70 different prints and patterns whether you want something more subtle or something more bold.

MeUndies : $14

