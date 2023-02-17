InsideHook
Style | February 17, 2023

Eberjey’s Ultra-Comfy PJ Sets Are Up to 50% Off

Save big on the softest sleepwear we've tried

A man and woman model wearing navy Eberjey pajamas
Use code SALEONSALE to take 50% off select styles.
Eberjey
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Known for theiraight super stylish and crazy comfortable pajamas, loungewear and undergarments, Eberjey is hosting a huge Presidents Day sale this weekend. Use code SALEONSALE to take 50% off select styles for both you and her.

Trust us, we’ve spent many a night and morning donning Eberjey’s soft PJ sets and can truthfully say you won’t find anything comfier to sleep and lounge around in.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few stand-out styles on sale. But even if you’re not a pajama-wearing-type guy, we’ve included a few women’s styles on sale as well, which would make for a fabulous gift for her.

For Him

Eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Long PJ Set
Eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Long PJ Set
Buy Here : $158$119
Eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Short PJ Set
Eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Short PJ Set
Buy it now : $148$112
Eberjey William TENCEL Modal Long PJ Set
Eberjey William TENCEL Modal Long PJ Set
Buy it now : $168$127
Eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Short PJ Set
Eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Short PJ Set
Buy it now : $128$97

For Her

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
Buy Here : $138$104
Eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Short PJ Set
Eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Short PJ Set
Buy it now : $168$127
Eberjey Cozy Waffle Long Sleeve & Short PJ Set
Eberjey Cozy Waffle Long Sleeve & Short PJ Set
Buy it now : $158$119
Gisele Long Sleeve & Shortie Short PJ Set
Gisele Long Sleeve & Shortie Short PJ Set
Buy it now : $128$97

Shop the entire sale here.

