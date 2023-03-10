This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For just 72 hours, the San Francisco-based retailer known for its quality wardrobe basics is offering up to 40% off a curated selection of high-quality denim.

Now through Sunday, March 12th, you can snag Everlane’s top-rated jeans or unisex denim jacket for as little as $58. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on premium, comfortable denim, all crafted from sustainable, organic cotton. Especially since many of these popular denim styles currently discounted are oftentimes excluded from Everlane’s more regular, sitewide sales.

Shop the entire selection of discounted denim here, or see below for our top picks from the sale.