InsideHook
Style | March 10, 2023 11:52 am

This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane

Best-selling styles start at just $58

Models wearing Everlane jeans, now on sale
Now through Sunday, March 12th, snag Everlane's top-rated jeans or unisex denim jacket for as low as $58
Everlane/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For just 72 hours, the San Francisco-based retailer known for its quality wardrobe basics is offering up to 40% off a curated selection of high-quality denim.

Now through Sunday, March 12th, you can snag Everlane’s top-rated jeans or unisex denim jacket for as little as $58. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on premium, comfortable denim, all crafted from sustainable, organic cotton. Especially since many of these popular denim styles currently discounted are oftentimes excluded from Everlane’s more regular, sitewide sales.

Shop the entire selection of discounted denim here, or see below for our top picks from the sale.

Everlane Organic Cotton Slim Fit Jean
Everlane Organic Cotton Slim Fit Jean
Buy Here : $88$58
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean

Jeans you can comfortably move and grove in.

Buy Here : $98$75
Everlane Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane Everyone Denim Jacket
Buy Here : $98$58
Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean
Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean
Buy Here : $118$47

More Like This

a collage of comfortable men's jeans on a denim background
16 Most Comfortable Jeans for Men
a collage of spring essentials on a green background
25 Spring Style Essentials Every Guy Should Own
A collage of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale on a blue textured background
6 Denim Deals, All Under $60, From Abercrombie’s Gigantic Jeans Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

$52$38

Save 27% on This Classic Stanley Thermos
ThermoPro TP620 Professional Thermocouple Instant Read Meat Thermometer

$80$40

This Clever Meat Thermometer Is Now 50% Off
Anker Nebula projector

$300$230

Anker’s Nebula Capsule Is Perfect for Road Trips
a green checked Wythe workshirt on a grey background

$178$125

Wythe’s Western Workshirt Is a Steal at 30% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever

Keep Reading

Starlet Kathy Marlowe goes out to the famous Macambo nightclub on the Sunset Strip on December 1, 1954, in Hollywood, California.

Uncovering the Sunset Strip’s Secret History of “Glamor and Gambling”
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier holds up his hot sauce line.

How the Celebrity Hot Sauce Collab Came to Be
katie parla's food of the italian islands cookbook

Exploring the Diverse Foodways of the Italian Islands
Models wearing Everlane jeans, now on sale

This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane
The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long, on a purple background

Why the Dyson Airwrap Will Always Be the Best Gift You Can Give
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Cocktail and bar maestro Leo Robitschek with

An Insider's Guide to the Best Bars in London
A martini with a lemon twist

Chicago Bartenders Offer Strong Opinions and Fresh Takes on the Martini
A villa at Rancho Pescadero

The Rancho Pescadero Is a Soulful Retreat in Baja California Sur

Trending

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever