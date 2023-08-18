All the Best Places to Play Pickleball in LA

The rooftop bar is a fixture of LA nightlife, but one West Hollywood hotel, the Kimpton La Peer, is mixing it up with a pickleball court. Whether you’re a serious player or more interested in the accompanying refreshments, Kimpton La Peer’s rooftop situation, Center Court, is worth a visit. The self-proclaimed “Disco Court” is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with the option for private court rentals daily. With great views of the city, a cocktail bar and DJs, it’s is a top-notch weekend event. And if fitness doesn’t figure on your ideal Friday schedule, you can always stand in the corner, sip a beverage and socialize. After all, orchestrating a meet-cute at sporting events is a long-standing tradition in this town.

These are the best places to play pickleball in and around LA.

2501 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

For Westsiders, look no further than this Santa Monica spot with lit outdoor courts, brand-new C&D nets and a massive retail space with more pickleball equipment than anyone could ever need. Fresh off a $250,000 renovation, these courts are some of the nicest in the city, and programming includes private lessons, affordable clinics, tournaments and more. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., there’s plenty of time to get in a game or two before the sun goes down or for play under the stars.

Memorial Park pickleball courts Memorial Park Pickleball Courts

1401 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

One important thing about Memorial Park: it’s a free court that’s open to the public. The long-standing tennis courts at this park have been painted with pickleball lines — making 16 in total — and unless they’ve been reserved for city programming or events, they’re first come, first serve.

3800 E Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA, 91206

For those on the Eastside who don’t want to cross the 405 just to find a good court, this tucked-away golf and tennis club in Glendale is a good choice. Six courts are now dedicated to pickleball, and the outdoor courts are free for the public to use.

325 S La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills

Visit a court located in LA’s most exclusive neighborhood for a group class or private lesson. The Beverly Hills Tennis program has been around for quite awhile, but their pickleball division is new — and incredibly popular with the 90210 set, so make sure to reserve your courts ahead of time. With two locations, La Cienega Tennis Center and the Roxbury Park Tennis Courts, Beverly Hills is a good, central spot to get into the game.

625 N San Vicente Blvd

Here’s another pickleball option in West Hollywood, in case you get the urge to hit the court while La Peer’s Disco Court isn’t in session. Another set of rooftop courts, the facilities here are run by Tennacity, which offers open play, court reservations, private lessons, group lessons, tournaments and workouts. You’ll find six courts here.