Review: The Reebok Nano X3 Is Built for Explosive Movements

Calling all fitness nuts and gear heads — the newest Nano is here. For the thirteenth year running, Reebok’s best-selling silo is back again: dubbed the Nano X3, the release dropped last week and promises performance peaks with new tech — an all new heel cushion unit and improved fit highlight Reebok’s latest innovations — and state-of-the-art design.

Seeing as the sneaker has dominated the crossfit and lifting scenes and put up real competition against the likes of Nike’s Metcon series, it felt only right to secure a pair and test the new Reebok Nano X3 for ourselves to see if the trainer lives up to the Nano hype…and $140 price tag. So, that’s exactly what we did.

After two weeks of heavy-duty training in Reebok’s newest release, we’re ready to share our sweaty, hard-won thoughts with you, on everything from the new L.A.R. heel unit — spoiler: it’s sick — to wether powerlifters should consider the newest Nano, all of which you’ll find below. Here’s our review of the Reebok Nano X3.

Reebok Nano X3 Specs:

Weight: 13.85 oz | Stack Height: 7mm | Upper Material: Flexweave Woven Textile | Midsole Material: Floatride Energy Foam

Pros: L.A.R. Chasis heel unit proves notable difference in support and cushioning

Improved fit makes serious movement easier than ever

Nano X3’s improvements enhances already great foruma Cons: Heel drop will be offputting for some

The ultra-stiff midfoot isn’t suited for serious running

How We Tested the Reebok Nano X3:

Like all of our wear-testing, we put the Reebok Nano X3 through the serious paces over the course of approximately two weeks, squatting, running on a treadmill and taking various fitness classes. While there’s zero apparent wear thus far, it is worth noting that I tested these shoes primarily indoors, and can’t truly speak to their durability in an all-terrain environment.

What We Liked About The Reebok Nano X3:

Midsole Mechanics, Refined

The biggest billed change to the Nano X3 from past iterations was the addition of a new proprietary Lift-And-Run (L.A.R.) chassis system in the heel of the shoe — a new dome-shaped TPU unit, specifically designed to compress and expand when forced under heavy lifting loads and quick-strike running strides.

The new cushioning on the Reebok Nano X3 is a finite improvement, especially when running. Reebok

I’ll admit that I was somewhat sceptical of the tech — given the antithetical nature of heavy lifting and running, it seemed like a big ask — but there genuinely is a notable difference from when we tested the Nano X2, especially on the movement side. There’s new and very discernible cushy-ness to each stride, and while the shoe is heavy for a cardio-focused trainer, I didn’t experience the traditional clunkiness you feel from lifting shoes.

It’s the new L.A.R. unit, in conjunction with Reebok’s Floatride Energy Foam (thats the same cushioning they use in their running silos) that allows for just a hair more cush than the traditional steel-like Nano midsole, a fact you’ll absolutely appreciate on the last couple sprints. It’s still by no means a “running shoe” — if I was forced to to declaratively utilize the shoe for a sole activity, I’d immediately suggest lifting — but Reebok’s serious strides have made the Nano X3 that much more suited for brutal workouts and HIIT classes alike.

Lookdown Grip Meets Breathable Finish

Well before the new L.A.R. system was introduce, we were grabbing for the Nano’s on account of Flexweave, Reebok’s answer to Nike FlyKnit and one of the best performance weaves on the market today. Thanks to toe box perferations, the newest interpretation feels just as breathable as it’s previous iterations, and with a sustainable-forward adjustment of at least 30% recycled or repurposed materials blended into the make, it lives up to the Nano name.

Versatile Performance

The charm of the Nano line has always been it’s unmatched versatility — there’s a reason why Reeebok is the athelticwear brand of choice for crossfitters everywhere — with seriously competitive mechanics for lifting, running and generally moving succinctly packed into a single shoe, and the Nano yet again improves on the formula with the slight tweaks — midsole, flexweave, and outsole grip — to an already killer shoe. At this point, there’s zero question about it: if I’m in the gym, I’m reaching for the Nano X3.

What We Didn’t Like About The Reebok Nano X3:

Serious Runners (and Shoeless Lifters) Beware

I’ll admit that my main gripe with the Nano X3 is not a new one — it’s been a long-known and hard-to-swallow fact that the Nano X3 is just not a piece of gear for my preferred form of exercise, running, however much I might want it to be. With just a 7mm drop, flexibility and long-term cushioning just aren’t there for anyone looking to get serious millage out of just one training shoe.

Conversely, other reviews not some discomfort with a slightly taller heel-to-toe drop, citing a shaky feeling (even potential heel slipage) for tradition barefoot or low-drop lifters. I can’t attest to this unease myself, but I’m not deadbaring 550 lbs — so powerlifters, seriously consider this one.

The Final Verdict: Should You Buy the Reebok Nano X3?

The Reebok Nano X3’s changes might not be as dramatic as other training shoe remodels, but the less-is-more approach and introduced chassis system has me fully sold — as a fella who appreciate his gym time and wants every edge I can get, I cannot recommend the Nano’s newest silo more. If you’re in a fresh pair of the Nano X2 you probably don’t have to run out and grab the X3 right now, but if they’re nearing the end of their life, by all means upgrade confidently to the X3.

The Reebok Nano X3 is out now, available at Reebok’s webstore or below in a variety of sleek colorways for $140-$150. Happy sweating!