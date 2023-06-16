The Best Recovery Slides for Men

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

I never thought I was a slides guy until I was gifted a pair — now I live in them. After a run or workout, recovery slides are a great way to help your feet (and the rest of your body) rest and recharge. But the same features that make them good for recovery — like plush cushioning and supportive footbeds — also make them ideal candidates for at-home lounging. Bottom line: Recovery slides are versatile footwear, and it’s worth investing in a quality pair. Your feet will thank you.

Best Overall: Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Best for Soft Cushioning: OOfos OOahh Sport Flex Sandal

Best for Post-Race Recovery: Topo Athletic Rekovr 2

Best Fit: Chaco Z1 Classic

Best Aesthetics: Birkenstock Arizona

Best for Recovering From Standing or Walking: Olukai ‘Ohana

Best for Relieving Foot Pain: Aetrex Milos

Best for the Gym: Under Armour Project Rock 3 Slides

Best Massaging Footbed: Gone For a Run PR Sole Active Recovery Sandal

Most Sustainable: Okabashi Coast Slide Sandals

The Best Waterproof Running Shoes for All-Weather Running Logging miles in the rain is great — as long as you have the right sneakers

Things to consider

There are many different types of recovery shoes, but we decided to focus on slides, which are designed to help your feet recover from exercise by providing cushioning and support, says Dr. Janine Ferrigno-Taddeo, DPM and expert consultant at Aetrex. When you wear them after a workout, these shoes ease the strain on your feet and leg muscles, even as you walk around.

“Proper arch support, extra cushioning and pressure reduction are all key features in recovery footwear,” Ferrigno-Taddeo says.

Beyond that, there are a few points to consider when searching for the right pair of recovery slides for your needs.

Level of Cushioning: If you’ve just run a marathon or finished a difficult workout, Ferrigno-Taddeo suggests slipping on a slide with more cushioning, though it should still be relatively lightweight, so it doesn’t feel clunky on your foot. For recovery from low-intensity activities, like standing on your feet all day, she recommends less cushioning: You want a slide that’s supportive but mimics a barefoot feel, like the Olukai ‘Ohana below.

Support: All recovery shoes should provide support for your feet. This means the footbed should be anatomically designed to match the shape of the bottom of your foot. The heel of the slide should cradle your heel, and the medial side of the midfoot area should curve upward to support your foot’s arch.

When to Wear Them: It’s definitely smart to put on recovery slides after you finish a run or workout, says Ferrigno-Taddeo. That’s when your feet will be most fatigued and in need of support. However, you don’t have to save your recovery slides for your post-workout routine.

“Most people wear recovery shoes right after a workout,” says Ferrigno-Taddeo, “but you can technically wear them all the time.”

The recovery slides below will keep your feet happy, whether you’re resting after a gym session or working from home.

Best Overall: Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 Hoka has a well-deserved reputation for creating running shoes with lots of cushioning, and that design ethos extends to the brand’s Ora recovery slide, too. This hefty slide features a generous layer of sugarcane-derived EVA foam for a plush ride, and the wide sole and Active Foot Frame architecture (your foot sits lower in the sole for a cradling effect) create a stable, supportive feel. Online reviews suggest this slide offers more support than competitors like Oofos and Crocs. Better yet, the Ora earned the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, so it has proven benefits for foot health. Buy it now : $60

Best for Soft Cushioning: OOfos OOahh Sport Flex Sandal

OOfos OOahh Sport Flex Sandal If you can get past the bizarre name, the OOfos OOahh slides will treat your feet to a supremely plush ride. They’re made with the brand’s ultra-soft OOfoam, which creates excellent impact absorption for a pillowy ride that, along with the supportive footbed, relieves stress on your joints. The adjustable strap helps you get a proper fit — essential for any recovery slide to really work — and they’re machine washable, so keeping them clean is easy. Buy it now : $60

Best for Post-Race Recovery: Topo Athletic Rekovr 2

Topo Athletic Rekovr 2 Ferrigno-Taddeo recommends the Rekovr 2 for recovering after a race, and the shoes have plenty of tech to help restore your feet. The Ortholite footbed is studded with ridges that gently stimulate the nerves and massage the tissue on the bottom of the foot. The roomy forefoot design also gives your toes plenty of room to spread out. Unlike most other slides, these shoes can really go anywhere. The wool upper naturally regulates temperature and creates a comfy feel (no socks required), and the Vibram rubber outsole offers reliable traction outdoors. Buy it now : $120

Best Fit: Chaco Z1 Classic

Chaco Z/1 Classic The Z/1 Classic recovery sandal was also recommended by Ferrigno-Taddeo thanks to its customizable fit. The adjustable polyester jacquard straps allow you to dial in a snug wrap around your foot, and Chaco also makes these sandals in wide sizes for those with larger feet. A polyurethane footbed cradles your heel and supports your foot. The rubber outsole compound creates good traction for outdoor wear. Bonus: These sandals are available in a variety of fun colorways. Buy it now : $100

Best Aesthetics: Birkenstock Arizona

Birkenstock Arizona The Arizona Birkenstock model is a classic and for good reason. It combines simple leather buckled straps with a comfy cork-latex footbed that’s anatomically shaped to match the bottom of your foot. While not advertised as a recovery shoe, the sculpted footbed provides a stable, supportive ride. The Arizona is a solid choice for day-to-day wear in warm weather thanks to its natural materials and worn-in aesthetic. It’s also available in a lightweight, water-friendly EVA version that’s great for beach days. Buy it now : $130

Best for Recovering From Standing or Walking: Olukai ‘Ohana

Olukai ‘Ohana “If you’re looking for something that’ll help ease foot pain from stress like standing or walking for long periods of time,” says Ferrigno-Taddeo, “opt for a shoe that mimics a barefoot-like feel.” Specifically, she points to the Olukai ‘Ohana flip-flop as a good model to try. One of the brand’s bestsellers, the ‘Ohana features a contoured footbed that supports your foot and a soft durable nylon toe post for a comfortable fit. Like any good flip-flop, it can handle pool days and beach excursions. The straps are water-resistant, the lining dries quickly and the outsole is made of non-marking rubber for dependable traction on wet surfaces. Buy it now : $75

Aetrex Milos Aetrex shoes are designed specifically to support your feet and help alleviate common foot issues like plantar fasciitis and arch pain. The brand has a range of APMA-approved models, but the Milos is a good choice for a slide-style recovery shoe. The sole is made from lightweight, cushy EVA foam. The footbed is anatomically designed to support your arches and align your feet and joints. It also relieves stress on the balls of your feet. Buy it now : $70

Best for the Gym: Under Armour Project Rock 3 Slides

Under Armour Project Rock 3 Slides Just need a pair of comfy, durable slides for the gym? Take a tip from world-famous gym rat Dwayne Johnson. His Project Rock slide is a cut above your typical plastic slide thanks to its thick, comfy sole (made from Under Armour’s Charged cushioning), and it also features a lugged full rubber outsole for excellent traction. I’ve worn an earlier version of these slides for years — they’re essentially my house slippers — and I love them. Despite heavy use, they show minimal signs of wear and the cushioning still feels plush. Pro tip: Size down; these slides run a bit large. Buy it now : $70

Gone For a Run PR Sole Active Recovery Sandal The highlight of the PR Sole Active Recovery slide is its unusual footbed, which has a design similar to a slab of egg crate foam. These raised points stimulate and massage the bottoms of your feet to increase blood flow and break up lactic and uric acid. It relieves pain and boosts recovery after a hard run or a long day on your feet. The adjustable straps ensure a snug fit, and the slides are made with durable rubber outsoles. One caveat: The footbed can take some getting used to. Buy it now : $45

Most Sustainable: Okabashi Coast Slide Sandals

Okabashi Coast Slide Sandals Most recovery slides are just hunks of plastic — not exactly an eco-friendly footwear item. Okabashi’s shoes are different. To make its Coast slides (all its shoes are manufactured in the U.S.), the company utilizes a bio-based material — derived from 45 percent soy — that’s free of phthalates and BPA. The slides are also 100 percent recyclable, and unlike other brands marketing “sustainable” products, Okabashi will recycle them once they wear out and give you a 15 percent discount on your next pair. The Coast slides feature a deep heel cup and arch support to cradle your feet and keep your joints aligned. They’re also machine-washable, so keeping them clean is easy. Buy it now : $25