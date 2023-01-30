InsideHook
Sex & Dating | January 30, 2023 6:15 am

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. Shower

And what it doesn’t

a large pickle next to a cornichon on a gradient purple background
You're not in a pickle either way.
Gabriel Serrano
By Gigi Engle @GigiEngle

Are you a “grower” or a “shower”?

There are few penis owners who haven’t been asked this question, and it is so embedded into the cultural lexicon that we can’t escape it as a concept. We are #obsessed.

Why? Because of our toxic idea of what it means to be a “man.” We’re hot for the debate of grower vs. shower because big penises are still at the pinnacle of what we consider peak masculinity. Your dick can’t even catch a break when it’s flaccid. How can anyone handle that much pressure? Frankly, it’s bullshit. 

Dr. Justin Lehmiller, research fellow at the Kinsey Institute and scientific advisor to Lovehoney, says that being a shower is important to men because they want to be able to show off their penis at any time, not just when erect. “[It] may be seen as a boost to their confidence or self-esteem to the extent that it attracts attention or validation” he says. “Penis size is such a major source of anxiety for so many men.”

We can tell you right now that falling into either of these two camps is completely normal. We need to stop placing so much importance on penis size and focus instead on actual sexual skills. But in case you’re still wondering why some people are growers and others are showers, here is what the science tells us — and what it doesn’t.

What Does It Mean to Be a Grower or a Shower?

A grower is someone whose penis is much smaller when flaccid than when erect. A shower is someone whose penis is close to the same size when flaccid as it is when erect, or the penis looks quite substantial no matter the physical state. The idea is that the person looking at the penis is being “shown” what they can expect during sex. 

Dr. Evan Goldstein — an anal surgeon, sexual health expert and founder of Bespoke Surgical — reiterates that there is a lot of variation in penis size. “Some people vary dramatically in size when they’re flaccid vs. erect, while others remain relatively the same size regardless of which state they’re in,” he says.

The Science Behind Growers and Showers

While there are many theories running rampant on the why behind being a grower vs. shower, experts agree that it comes down to one simple thing: genetics. Yep, it’s really out of your control. Whether you’re a grower or a shower depends on the amount of collagen you have and the elasticity of your penile tissue. “There is no correlation between race, social behaviors, environmental factors or even sexual health,” Goldstein says.

When it comes to what is more “common,” a study from 2018 of 274 participants showed that 74% of people are showers. While this sample size was quite small and may not be representative of the whole male-bodied population, it does give us some insight. Basically, science tells us that growing or showing happens as a result of complex genetic development. Everyone is different, and that’s okay.

Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 
Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 

Here’s a guide to knowing and finding what works best for you and your partner

This Is All Very Normal

Penises are all unique — no two are exactly the same. “Some men have smaller, thinner penises and some men have larger and thicker penises,” Dr. Anika Ackerman, a urologist specializing in sexual medicine, says. “Some penises grow larger with erections and some do not.”

Penises can also vary in size depending on where you are mentally, physically or environmentally at the time. Goldstein points out that some people may be growers or showers depending on external factors. “Things like weather (colder temperatures naturally make the penis smaller), stress and current states of mental stimulation can all affect how big or small your penis is at any given time,” he says. 

The Perks of Being a Grower or a Shower

The perks of being a shower or grower are purely psychological. If you’re a shower, you probably aren’t self-conscious about the state of your flaccid penis. This, in turn, could lead to more body confidence. “To the extent that your flaccid penis size affects how others see you (specifically, as more vs. less attractive), there could be psychological impacts,” Lehmiller says.

But Goldstein reminds us that as long as you’re able to perform the way you want to, how your penis looks while flaccid is kind of meaningless. “Can you get and stay erect when you want to?,” he says. “Can you give pleasure to yourself and your partner? These are the important questions — not whether you’re a grower or a shower.”

Either Way, It Won’t Impact Your Sexual Performance

There is quite literally zero evidence that being a grower or shower makes you better or worse in bed. Some people have the toxic masculine idea that a bigger penis means the person is better at sex. This just isn’t true. We need to let go of the penis shame, give male-bodied people a break and focus on enjoying pleasure rather than obsessing about penis size. 

We need to stop worrying about this because it’s messing with our heads. The only time being a grower or shower could impact you is if you’re so worried about it that anxiety makes it impossible for you to get an erection. “The reality is whether or not someone’s self confidence is affected by being a grower vs. shower, and if it bothers them so much that it has a negative impact on their sex life,” Goldstein says. 

Being a grower or shower isn’t going to make you better or worse in bed. In fact, penis size in general has very little to do with sexual performance. Communication during sex while being able to give and receive pleasure are the things that actually make sex good, not the size of your dick.

More Like This

A man holding a cigar while looking at a Porsche sports car. New research has come out looking at the relation between owning fast cars and penis size.
Psychologists Finally Studied the Relation Between Sports Cars and Penis Size
Measuring tape, banana, hot dog and pickle
The Truth About “Girl Inches”: Why Women Overestimate Penis Size
Anjani Siddhartha, designer for Doc Johnson
Meet the Artist Behind Doc Johnson’s Sex Toys

Most Popular

Waves of brown sand. Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Aerial view of Machu Picchu Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
Bengals running back Samaje Perine carries the ball against the Chiefs. Expert NFL Betting Picks for the NFL Conference Championships
Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgärd on the beach in "Infinity Pool" Review: “Infinity Pool” Is More Than a Horror Take on “The White Lotus”
A man in a button-down shirt and khakis sitting in the bed of a pickup truck with a laptop computer. According to survey data, pickup truck buyers know they don't actually need their trucks. Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
Expert NFL Betting Picks for the NFL Conference Championships
Review: “Infinity Pool” Is More Than a Horror Take on “The White Lotus”
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks

Keep Reading

Various Amaro bottles

Everything You Need to Know About Amaro, the Iconic After-Dinner Drink
white luxury car Bentley Continental GT

A Real World Test of the Unreal Bentley Continental GT Speed
chef sol han of littlemad next to several korean grocery items

Chef Sol Han Tells You How to Expertly Navigate a Korean Market 
Skijoring

Equestrian Skijoring Is the Extreme Winter Sport You Didn’t Know You Needed
a large pickle next to a cornichon on a gradient purple background

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. Shower
Scenes from "Shotgun Wedding" and "You People"

Where Have All the Big-Screen Comedies Gone?
A photo of German marathoner Thomas Eller against a background of blue skies.

How to Be Happy, According to the First Deaf-Born Person to Run Every Major Marathon
Tom Verlaine

Musicians Pay Tribute to Television's Tom Verlaine
a collage of Product of the Week items on a tan background with the Products of the Week logo on top

Products of the Week: Chili Chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins and California Birks

Trending

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
You Should Be Drinking These Lo-Fi, High-Value Wines
The UK Is Implementing a Fee and Application Process for US Visitors