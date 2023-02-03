InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | February 3, 2023 12:16 pm

People Are Doing Gross Things to Conveyor Belt Sushi in Japan

A wave of folks meddling with dishes is being labeled “sushi terrorism”

conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan
You might want to think twice before dining in one of these restaurants for awhile.
Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

In another case of “COVID has taught us nothing,” people are doing nasty things in Japan’s conveyor belt sushi restaurants. These acts of “sushi terrorism” have come to light on social media this week, but according to The Guardian, some of the offenses date back weeks and years. Things are so bad that it’s sparked a police investigation.

Are Those Disgusting Food Hack Videos a Sex Thing?
Are Those Disgusting Food Hack Videos a Sex Thing?

Internet users are speculating that a new genre of internet video is fulfilling an erotic fetish known as "sploshing"

So what exactly is this “sushi terrorism”? One of the most viewed videos on Twitter shows a teenager licking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle, licking the rim of a teacup and placing it back in the stack, and sucking his finger before touching some of the food that’s coming down the conveyor belt. The video was filmed at Sushiro in Gifu, which caused the parent company’s stock to drop 5% this week. The teen and his parents apologized, but that didn’t stop Sushiro from filing both criminal and civil cases, which is totally warranted IMO.

In addition to this clip, other videos show similar scenarios of customers putting wasabi on pieces of sushi that are drifting by or licking the spoon from a communal container of green tea powder. I’m always in awe of how clean and polite Japan is when I visit, but I guess this goes to show that every country has their own trash people.

More Like This

Can the Automat Restaurant Finally Make a Successful Return in the Age of COVID?
Can the Automat Restaurant Finally Make a Successful Return in the Age of COVID?
Two cans of WeSake near a plate of sushi and a bowl of food. Sake may finally take off in the U.S. thanks to a plethora of new canned sakes
The Future of Sake Is in Cans
An open box of Shirakawa 1958, earliest known single vintage Japanese whisky ever bottled
How the Oldest Japanese Single Malt Whisky Was Discovered

Most Popular

a collage of EDC pocket knives on a brown steel background The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Brock Purdy attempts a throw against the Eagles. Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
Hands holding a receipt for car feature subscriptions. Automakers are beginning to charge recurring subscription fees for certain features. 5 Questions to Consider Before Cars Become Subscription Hell
dinner scene from the last of us with nick offerman holding a bottle of wine This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”
A collage of Valentine's Day gifts available on eBay, including sneakers, designer bags, watches and jewelry The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
5 Questions to Consider Before Cars Become Subscription Hell
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay

Keep Reading

A bombed out building in Ukraine

A Reporter’s Notebook: Words and Images From Inside the Ukrainian Conflict
Kai Lenny rides a wave during the TUDOR Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge in 2021.

Big Wave Surfer Kai Lenny Explains the Joy of Risking His Life at Nazaré
Groundhog Day movie cover

The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”
conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan

People Are Doing Gross Things to Conveyor Belt Sushi in Japan
A collage of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale on a blue textured background

6 Denim Deals, All Under $60, From Abercrombie’s Gigantic Jeans Sale
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock. It’ll Be the Best Gift You Give Her This Year.
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace, one of the best pieces of jewelry you can gift this Valentine's Day

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out wearing a white fisherman sweater on a blue toned background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
A collage of women's bag brands that every guy should know

11 Women’s Bag Brands Every Guy Should Know

Trending

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
The Broncos Are Betting Big That Sean Payton Can Fix Russell Wilson
Warren Zevon Is Finally Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Thanks to Billy Joel
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack