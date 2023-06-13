InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | June 13, 2023 6:59 am

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include a Stunning Space Atop the St. Regis

Also on the books: a public restaurant in a private club, cocktails galore and more

Dimly lit room with neon colors/black lights.
Eat — and belt — your heart out at these new Chicago restaurants
Garrick Film
By Amanda Topper @amandatopper

The unofficial start to summer is bringing Chicagoans several standout restaurant options, including a few from well-established industry players. Barry Sorkin of Smoque BBQ fame is trying his hand at a casual steakhouse, while the former Tavern on Rush space has morphed into The Bellevue, slinging upscale American food on an expansive patio. In Chinatown, you can belt out a tune while loosening your belt at a new karaoke bar-meets-eatery, or head to the top of the St. Regis Chicago for a luxe Japanese-focused meal with views of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Lastly, don’t miss out on Soho House’s newest restaurant concept from famed chef Jonathan Zaragoza. Allow us to introduce you to five of the best restaurant openings in Chicago right now.

cooked shrimp on skewers.
King Karaoke is for the singing obsessed
Garrick Film

King Karaoke

Chinatown

You’re here because: You’re karaoke obsessed and also appreciate a craft cocktail.

You’re dining on: Asian-inspired pub fare and interesting drinks in a lavish setting. Twelve private karaoke rooms, each with a unique decor theme, set the stage for hours of singing entertainment available in 11 different languages. Pair your favorite tunes with bites like Buffalo chicken bao or moo shu pancake nachos with duck. Champagne, bottle service and large-format cocktails, including the Pokerface Paloma with a lavender twist, keep the party going all night long.

2002 S. Wentworth Ave., Floor 2 (map)

Chicago’s Best Chefs on Where to Eat Wagyu Beef
Chicago’s Best Chefs on Where to Eat Wagyu Beef

The marbled red meat has taken the city by storm

Lively dining room with green and brown seating.
At The Bellevue, sit in the dining room or on the 100-seat patio overlooking Rush Street

The Bellevue

Gold Coast

You’re here because: You’re entertaining out-of-town guests or want a pre-dinner drink and appetizers.

You’re dining on: Upscale American fare in the old Tavern on Rush space. The expansive, two-level restaurant features green and camel tones and plenty of open-air vibes.  Start with a seafood tower or tuna crudo, then move on to larger plates like the fire-roasted lobster tail or marinated skirt steak with pineapple pico de gallo. Not in the mood for a full meal? Enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail (like the Belle Spritz with passionfruit and lime) on the 100-seat patio overlooking Rush Street.

1031 N. Rush St. (map)

Smoque Steak

Avondale

You’re here because: Barry Sorkin’s Smoque BBQ is one of your faves, so you have to try his casual take on a steakhouse.

You’re dining on: Smoked and seared steaks, seafood and plenty of steakhouse sides with unique touches like rosemary potato gratin,  bourbon chipotle carrots and creamed shishito spinach. Here, steaks get the low-and-slow smoke treatment before getting a garlic butter bath in a screaming hot cast iron pan. Other interesting menu callouts include a lobster bisque with cheddar scallion biscuits, brie fondue and a cauliflower steak with chipotle butter. Keep an eye out for the sizable cocktail menu, including Martinis, classic concoctions and curated options like the Smoqued Pineapple with mezcal, chile and lime.

3310 N. Elston Ave. (map)

tomatoes and greens served on a plate.
Miru’s Bluefin tuna ribbons
Allison Gallese

Miru

Lakeshore East

You’re here because: You want an over-the-top dining experience at the top of the new St. Regis Chicago.

You’re dining on: Modern Japanese fare from the Lettuce Entertain You crew in stunning digs. There are plenty of dishes to share, from A5 Wagyu tartare and king crab crispy rice to duck yakisoba and a crispy whole snapper with ginger miso. Your classic maki and sashimi get kicked up a notch here, too; try the salmon avocado with yuzu kosho, lemon, cilantro and chive. Japanese-inspired cocktails like the Lady Luck with matcha-infused gin, sake and wine round out the menu.

401 E. Wacker Dr. (map)

Food on a plate on a table.
Enjoy dishes from chef Jonathan Zaragoza at Čálli

Čálli

West Loop

You’re here because: You’re a fan of Jonathan Zaragoza’s family restaurant, Birria Zaragoza.

You’re dining on: Family-style Mexican inside Soho House. The latest restaurant to open in the second-floor space is open to the public and Soho House members alike. Zaragoza’s menu features dishes like octopus al pastor tostadas, a charcoal-grilled snapper and herb salad, and crispy pork belly in mole verde. Cocktails also highlight Mexican influences, like the mole Old Fashioned.

113-125 N. Green St. (map)

More Like This

four slices of a sandwich.
How to Make a Classic Late-Night Barcelona Club Kid Snack at Home
Cocktails in a row.
The Four Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in April
plate of hot dogs
All the Best Chicago Hot Dog Merch

Most Popular

Screwdriver cocktail in a glass on a mat. The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Bikers on a trail in Durango, Colorado, which is part of the Western Slope of the state A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
Anchor Steam beers Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California
The Egyptian Motel An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
A bottle of Forbidden bourbon on its side Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”

Keep Reading

Vintage car ads

The Timeless Allure of Cocky Vintage Car Ads
Cassette tapes

Cassette Tapes: A Kitschy Collectible or a Failed Comeback?
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites
Make like a Sydneysider and rise with the sun this summer.

How to Ambush Your Morning Like an Aussie
the four 50th anniversary releases from Cakebread Cellars

Cakebread Cellars' 50th Anniversary Release Shows Off Chardonnay’s Range
Dimly lit room with neon colors/black lights.

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include a Stunning Space Atop the St. Regis
pulled pork spring rolls

Pulled Pork Spring Rolls Are a Decadent Make-at-Home Treat
The display counter at Thierry Atlan in Soho

A Definitive Guide to the Best Macarons in NYC
Plated steak next to a glass of red wine.

The 10 Best Steakhouses in Texas: Steak Flights, 4000-Bottle Wine Lists and More

Trending

The Arrival of Jess Williamson
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sounds a Bit Delusional About His NFL Team
How “Blue Mind Theory” Could Help You Calm Down This Summer
Why You Only Need to Exercise 150 Days a Year