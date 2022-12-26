Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve urged you time and time again to ditch the toilet paper and adopt a new, cleaner lifestyle with a sleek bidet. That’s because bidets are more effective in cleaning your behind, better for the planet and will save you considerable toilet paper cash in the long term. And right now you can save 30% on two variations of bidets from modern bidet brand Tushy when you use the code BOXINGDAY at checkout.

The Tushy Classic 3.0 ($129) and the Tushy Spa ($159) are both marked down in a bunch of color variations, so no matter your bathroom decor, your bidet will fit right in. Both bidets are easy to install and feature an adjustable nozzle that can seamlessly take you from a “gentle butt spritz” to a “power wash.” But if you don’t mind spending a little extra for an even more luxurious bathroom experience, the Tushy Spa features an additional warm water connection with variable temperature control. And if you want the biggest discount of the sale, you’ll get that when you spring for the complete Tushy system.