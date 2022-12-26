InsideHook
Home Goods | Updated December 26, 2022 6:47 am

Save 30% on Tushy’s Best-Selling Bidets

The brand's Classic and Spa bidets are currently on sale

The Classic bidet from modern bidet brand Tushy. This model and the Spa bidet are currently on sale.
Today's the day you get a bidet.
Tushy/Getty Images
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve urged you time and time again to ditch the toilet paper and adopt a new, cleaner lifestyle with a sleek bidet. That’s because bidets are more effective in cleaning your behind, better for the planet and will save you considerable toilet paper cash in the long term. And right now you can save 30% on two variations of bidets from modern bidet brand Tushy when you use the code BOXINGDAY at checkout.

The Tushy Classic 3.0 ($129) and the Tushy Spa ($159) are both marked down in a bunch of color variations, so no matter your bathroom decor, your bidet will fit right in. Both bidets are easy to install and feature an adjustable nozzle that can seamlessly take you from a “gentle butt spritz” to a “power wash.” But if you don’t mind spending a little extra for an even more luxurious bathroom experience, the Tushy Spa features an additional warm water connection with variable temperature control. And if you want the biggest discount of the sale, you’ll get that when you spring for the complete Tushy system.

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet
TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet
TUSHY : $129$90
TUSHY Spa 3.0 Warm Water Bidet
TUSHY Spa 3.0 Warm Water Bidet
Buy Here : $159$111

More Like This

Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.
The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
a collage of items from the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event on a grey background
It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event
a collage of Dyson vacuums on a green background
Suck Up the Savings During Dyson’s Crazy End-of-Year Sale

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
What's the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

Keep Reading

Five bottles of recommended whisky from around the world for 2022

The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
Margot Robbie in "Babylon"

“Babylon” Is a Massive, Ambitious Spectacle
Making a kringle requires patience.

The Perfect Pairing for a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Is a Kringle From Racine
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
A sampling of the best deals from lululemon's end of year sale

lululemon’s End of Year Specials Have Arrived
a collage of items from the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event on a grey background

It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event
a collage of Dyson vacuums on a green background

Suck Up the Savings During Dyson’s Crazy End-of-Year Sale
J.Crew products on a blue and green background

J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke
a collage of items from the Filson Winter Sale on a wintery background

Score Once-a-Year Discounts on Rugged Goods and Apparel at Filson’s Winter Sale

Trending

The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
What's the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile