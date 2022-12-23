InsideHook
Here’s How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out

Don't let your money go to waste — invest in your health as the deadline draws near.

A sampling of the best items to spend your FSA money on.
When the time comes to spend your FSA money, consider what you need.
By Cam Vigliotta

A flexible spending account, or FSA, is a special account you put money into that can be used to pay for certain out-of-pocket expenses. Unlike other day-to-day purchases, you won’t pay taxes on your FSA expenditures, which gives you an opportunity to save a little money when paying for qualified odds and ends. But there’s a caveat — you have to use your FSA money by the end of the year.

It can be difficult to decide where that money should go, but one option includes medical expenses that aren’t covered by your health plan, such as deductibles, co-pays, daycare, and, maybe, dental care and vision. The details depend on the plan established with your employer, but the best place to shop for qualifying products is through the FSA store and the Amazon FSA store, where you’ll find thousands of curated essentials.

Of course, in spite of the huge number of products currently available, these online shops don’t have everything you need. For instance, certain necessities, such as eyewear, require a visit to a local optometrist or a consultation with a preferred online brand like GlassesUSA or Warby Parker. In order to help your FSA money go further, we recommend these online collections of designer and in-house brands that support every need and lens type, from single vision lenses to contacts to digital blue light protection.

When the time comes to spend your FSA money, consider what you need. If it’s a service like vision or dental care, speak with your employer to determine your options. And if you’re looking for a specific product, visit the online shops mentioned above to find goods within your budget.

Below, our favorite qualifying products, some of which are on sale.

Glasses

GlassesUSA Ottoto Pier
GlassesUSA Ottoto Pier
Buy Here : $98$49
GlassesUSA Muse Elliot
GlassesUSA Muse Elliot
Buy Here : $94$47
GlassesUSA Freddy
GlassesUSA Freddy
Buy Here : $59$29
Warby Parker Carlton
Warby Parker Carlton
Buy Here : $95
EyeBuyDirect Morning Glasses
EyeBuyDirect Morning Glasses
Buy Here : $39$32

Medical

BD Veritor At-Home COVID Test Kit
BD Veritor At-Home COVID Test Kit
Buy it now : $24
Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil LiquiCaps
Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil LiquiCaps
Buy Here : $21
Renu Contact Lens Solution
Renu Contact Lens Solution
Buy Here : $13
Caring Mill Travel First Aid Kit 35pc
Caring Mill Travel First Aid Kit 35pc
Buy Here : $12
FDK Digital Thermometer
FDK Digital Thermometer
Buy Here : $13

Fitness

Aura Revive Heated Deep Muscle Pain Relief Device
Aura Revive Heated Deep Muscle Pain Relief Device
Buy Here : $200
Dr. Scholl’s Heavy-Duty Support Orthotics
Dr. Scholl’s Heavy-Duty Support Orthotics
Buy Here : $15
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Buy Here : $36
Chirp Wheel+ 3-Pack
Chirp Wheel+ 3-Pack
Buy Here : $110
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser, 8 oz.
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser, 8 oz.
Buy Here : $15

