The 12 Grooming Basics Every Guy Should Own

When you look good, you feel good. We’re not saying you need to suit up in your best tux for any old Tuesday, but we are saying you should develop a solid grooming routine. It doesn’t need to be extensive or expensive, but every guy should have a well-curated regimen that works for them.

Unfortunately, while many women grow up learning all about the best hygiene and grooming practices, most men aren’t taught the same. If you’re already in-the-know, feel free to dive straight into our product recs below and add them to your arsenal. But if you were never told how to create a skincare routine or properly care for your hair, or if you have any other hygiene questions, consider this a crash course.

Below, we’ve compiled the 12 grooming basics every guy should have. Use this as a starting point or a ready-made routine. Let’s get grooming.

A great facial cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Even if your face looks clean, it’s probably pretty dirty. Sweat, oils, dirt and even air pollution accumulate on the skin. If you leave that be, you’re more likely to develop acne. Luckily, a good facial cleanser can help you wash all that grime and gunk away. CeraVe is a classic choice; it’s hydrating, gentle and affordable. It’s loaded with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help restore your skin’s moisture barrier, which essentially means it’ll leave your skin feeling clean, smooth and plump post-wash. Amazon : $18 $15

An everyday sunscreen

Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 37 One of the most essential pieces of a great skincare routine is a sunscreen you look forward to applying every morning. Not only does it protect your skin against signs of aging, but it protects against itchy sunburns and sun damage that could lead to skin cancer. This moisturizer from Oars + Alps makes it easy to protect your skin. It blends into skin seamlessly, has hyaluronic acid to help boost moisture and has added SPF, so there’s really no excuse to miss this step and get a sunburn. Oars + Alps : $22

A rich moisturizer

Weleda Skin Food Ultra Rich Cream Using a deep moisturizing cream at night is a game-changer, especially for dry skin. If you want to wake up fresh-faced, slather a layer of Skin Food on before bed and let it melt into your skin as you sleep. As the name suggests, it’s like a nourishing meal for your face, loaded with fatty acids, vitamins and other natural ingredients that smooth, soothe and moisturize skin. The texture is super thick and creamy, so a little can go a long way. Amazon : $18

An under-eye treatment

Disco Repairing Eye Stick Late nights, dehydration, genetics — wondering what these all have in common? They are just some of the reasons our under-eyes develop dark circles. Sometimes we can’t change the factors that cause our under-eyes to look dark and dull, but we can treat them. Just roll the Disco Repairing Eye Stick under your eyes for a cooling, refreshing feel that delivers major anti-aging power. It’s formulated with caffeine to reduce puffiness, niacinamide to reduce fine lines and pycnogenol to minimize dark circles. Plus, it’s portable so you can throw it in your briefcase for a pre-meeting boost. Disco : $36 $31

Pimple patches

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch (36 Count) We all have pimples pop up every now and then, which is everyone should always have some pimple patches on hand. They’re a low-maintenance, affordable way to shrink your pimples. All you have to do is stick a Mighty Patch on top of your pimple and let it work its magic. The patches are made of hydrocolloid — the same material used in wound-healing bandages — which absorbs pus and fluids from the pimple, as well as provides a protective barrier from the elements that may cause even further inflammation, like your own hands picking and prodding. These patches are quite tacky, so they won’t fall off your skin, and while not completely invisible they are clear so you can get away with wearing them during a Zoom meeting. Amazon : $12

Everything you need for a clean shave

Harry's Winston Set The makings of a good morning routine? Things that work well and work fast. On both of those fronts, Harry’s delivers. The Winston Set comes with one weighty, easy-to-grip Winston Handle, three sharp, durable blades, and a canister of smooth, foaming shave gel. Together this trio makes it easy to get a clean shave, quick. One of our editors calls it life-changing. Harry's : $17

A refreshing body wash

Native Body Wash You’re still using 3-in-1? Come on, you can do better. Native’s Body Wash is made with clean ingredients, but still manages to froth up into the nice lather you expect from your body wash. Most importantly, it leaves you feeling fresh and clean when you hop out of the shower. It comes in 14 scents, including a fresh Powder & Cotton and a flowery Lilac & White Tea. There are also limited-edition options that Native switches up every now and then. If unscented is more your speed, they have that too. Amazon : $18

A shampoo and conditioner

Huron Hair Duo Remember what we said about that 3-in-1? Yes, you deserve a shampoo and conditioner that don’t come in the same bottle. Huron makes a great shampoo and conditioner that work well for all hair types. Each formula is cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, made in the USA and packed in 100% recyclable packaging. The shampoo is great for reviving dry, dull locks and giving hair a full, healthy look. The conditioner is lightweight, but keeps your strands shiny and smooth. Both products boast a refreshing citrusy, herbaceous scent that make showering a lot more pleasant. Huron : $30

A luxurious body lotion

Nécessaire The Body Lotion This is the kind of body lotion that you see on someone’s bathroom counter and immediately think “damn, they have their sh*t together.” The minimalist packaging feels automatically chic, but it’s really what’s on the inside that counts. Nécessaire’s formula is loaded with vitamins and peptides that leave skin feeling hydrated and nourished. The lotion is lightweight, but still packs a moisturizing punch. It’s perfect for morning moisturizing, as it won’t leave any greasy, sticky reside behind. And something about using it just feels so luxurious. Violet Grey : $28

A time-tested hairbrush

Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Brush A hairbrush is certainly an essential, but a $240 hairbrush? Now I’m not saying you need a $240 hairbrush, but if you’re ready to make the splurge you will not be disappointed. Mason Pearson has been making hairbrushes in London since 1885 with the same techniques and patented design. The brand makes many different types of brushes, but this mixture of nylon spikes and boar bristles is the most popular. Not only do these two types of bristles make it easy to detangle and brush through hair, but they also help distribute oils from your roots to your tips. The result? Hair that feels soft and looks a lot less greasy. If you want to invest in your hair, this piece can help you do it. QVC : $240

A natural deodorant

Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant Natural deodorant isn’t for everyone. Unlike an antiperspirant, this deodorant won’t stop you from sweating but it will help eliminate underarm odors and absorb some of that pit sweat. In terms of your health, the main benefit of natural deodorant is that it’s aluminum-free. While research and opinions differ on deodorant’s role in this, some studies have found that excess aluminum in the body can cause bone diseases and dementia. If you want to give a natural deodorant a try, this is a great one to start with. It keeps your pits feeling soft, smooth and smelling fresh with a blend of rosemary, eucalyptus and peppermint. You can subscribe to get a new tube every one, two, three or four months and save 10% on each order. If natural deodorant isn’t for you, for the sake of everyone around you, please just use something. Ursa Major : $18 Amazon : $17

A hydrating lip balm

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm Yep, it’s time to upgrade from that tube of chapstick that’s been sitting in your rotation since who knows when. A nice lip balm never goes out of style. What makes it nice, you ask? Most importantly we’re looking for a product that nourishes your lips and helps revive a dry, cracked pout. This one does that and has SPF 25 to boot, making it a great option for every season. Amazon : $10