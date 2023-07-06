A Guide to Cult-Favorite Shoe Brand Salomon

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Step onto any trail system, into any gym or any sort of treacherous terrain and you’re likely to spy at least one pair of Salomon shoes.

The brand also boasts a strong presence in the skiing (both downhill and cross-country) and snowboarding industries, as well as activewear clothing and bags/packs, but for most users, the name “Salomon” is synonymous with footwear. With shoe models that range from hiking, trail running, road running and training, these shoes are meant to be worn — and worn hard. There’s a reason that elite trail runners, hardcore (and not-so-hardcore) athletes and even the Special Forces favor the brand’s footwear.

Since its inception in the French Alps in 1947, Salomon has dominated the premium outdoor footwear space. At its Annecy Design Center, teams of engineers, designers and athletes constantly collaborate to improve current products and identify the future of outdoor sports experiences. It’s a collaboration that shows in Salomon’s products — an obsession with crafting products that allows users to make the most of their time outside.

True to form, Salomon continues to release models that either improve on their classics or enter new technical categories altogether. (This author has a 16-year-old pair she refuses to give away, and they’re still kicking.) We decided to break out the best pairs of Salomon shoes into specific categories: hiking boots, trail running and road running, which you can find below.

Hiking Boots

Some prefer mid-height boots, while others swear by low-slung running-style hiking boots. Whatever your trail destination and footwear preference, Salomon has options ranging from lightweight to burly and waterproof. Most feature GORE-TEX liners for permanent, hardcore waterproofing while retaining breathability.

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Salomon’s most popular and reliable hiking shoe for technical terrain got a recent upgrade. A new chassis adds more protection for protecting sensitive articulations without compromising freedom of movement. The mid-cut GORE-TEX powers through long uphills and technical descents while remaining waterproof, stable and grippy. It feels like a trail running shoe but with the added protection of a mid-boot. (Also available in a low boot for those who aren’t keen on mid-heights.) Salomon : $175

Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid GORE-TEX The Cross Hike 2 Mid is a technical hiker while remaining lightweight and wickedly agile. It protects while offering firm, grounding protection in a variety of ways. The GORE-TEX liner keeps the water out and multi-directional deep lugs aggressively bite the ground, while a higher cut cups the ankle for support and protection. A strong choice for technical ridgeline hikers. Salomon : $190

Salomon Outpulse Mid GORE-TEX Comfortable right out of the box with serious spring and rebound, the Outpulse is crafted on a midsole with premium energy return and cushioning. The brand’s composite Energy Blade in the shoe helps propel hikers upward while also acting as a rock barrier to protect the foot. Available in low and mid GORE-TEX versions as well as a low non-GORE-TEX version, there’s an Outpulse iteration for every climate and waterproofing preference. Salomon : $165

Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid CSWP Founded on the same tenets as Salomon’s best-selling X Ultra family, this mid-cut hiking shoe is the go-to option for guys looking for an all-around outdoor boot. The X Ultra Pioneer ClimaSalomon™ is waterproof and packed with enough shoe tech to perform on the trail, while also being an easy choice for chasing kids around, running errands or working in the yard. Also available in a low version with or without the waterproof liner. Salomon : $150

Salomon Quest 4 GTX Boot The Quest 4 is a new addition to Salomon’s line-up. It’s designed for hikers carrying hefty loads on long hiking expeditions or extended backpacking trips. Grippy and supportive, the upper wraps the foot with supple yet supportive leather, and an updated chassis targets sensitive movements so you can still feel what’s underfoot on the trail. The boot gives a smooth yet stable ride on varying terrain. Salomon : $230

Trail Running Shoes

Thanks to Salomon’s well-respected trail running heritage, the brand produces new styles every spring season. Those who are loyal to certain models can anticipate updates and improvements, and those who haven’t yet found their Cinderella-perfect fit have a variety of shoes from which to sample. There are options for every type of trail runner, whether they’re looking to run faster, run farther or find the perfect all-around shoe.

Salomon Pulsar Trail Pro 2 Quick, nimble and responsive, the Pulsar Trail Pro 2 features Energy Blade technology built into the springy midsole to activate propulsion and drive. The Energy Foam gives your run extra response. Comfortable right out of the box for both long and short runs, the easy-quick lace system makes entry and exit quick and easy. If the trail gets a little rocky, an anti-debris collar holds feet secure while keeping out rubble. Salomon : $160

Salomon Sense Ride 5 An Energy Foam midsole rides that fine line between bounce and adaptive response, which means the Sense Ride 5 is equally at home running laps at the city park, logging miles on the treadmill or hitting the neighborhood trail. Super comfortable, lightweight and grippy, the Sense Ride 5 features an engineered mesh upper with Sensifit for just the right amount of comfortable hold. Salomon : $140

Salomon Ultra Glide 2 Ultra-cushioned and ready for short post-work runs or longer weekend adventures, the Ultra Glide 2 is designed to adapt to a variety of terrains and surfaces. A cushy Energy Foam midsole teams with Salmon’s signature Reverse Camber rocker geometry and a 6mm drop for smooth transitions. The mesh upper is lightweight, flexible and durable. It’s also comfortable in Summer heat but protective enough through spring and fall runs. Salomon : $150

Salomon Glide Max Trail One of Salomon’s softest and most cushioned trail shoes, the Glide Max Trail sits on a higher stack height with game-changing Energy Foam for velvety smooth cushioning. We like this shoe for long-distance trail runners who like the feel of soft cushy landings (ideal for sore or aging knees). It’s also a good choice for hot summer months or gym use, thanks to the lightweight mesh upper crafted for reliable long-term comfort and breathability. Salomon : $160



Road Running Shoes

Salomon’s newest road running shoes use the brand’s energy foam midsole, a lightweight, responsive foam created by combining EVA and Olefin [OBC] to deliver long-lasting cushion and bouncy energy return. The signature rocker geometry, R.Camber, ensures a quick and smooth transition — so you spend less time on the ground and more time moving forward. The Road Contagrip outsoles combine wide lugs for grip on flat hard surfaces, with a compound that balances durability and adhesion, ideal for road running.

Salomon Aero Volt The Aero Volt is uber-lightweight, super-breathable and has a bold design built from a unique mesh that ensures steady air flow and cool feet, which makes it ideal for hot summer runs through town. It offers a bouncy ride with high-energy return and cushioning. It’s also comfortable thanks to soft fabrics and a plush fit. One of our summer favorites. Salomon : $150

Salomon Aero Blaze A solid choice for workouts that range from the gym to trail then back again. The Aero Blaze is a madly versatile trainer with a premium fit. The breathable engineered mesh upper and comfortable foot-hugging hold keep it in place through a variety of workouts. Lightweight without losing cushion or comfort, the Aero Blaze is bouncy and responsive through everyday runs. Salomon : $140

Salomon Aero Glide Lightweight and very well-cushioned, the Aero Glide is designed for runners ready to rack up miles in a bouncy, energetic shoe, thanks to the energyFOAM midsole. The plush tongue and collar feel luxurious, while Salomon’s Road Contragrip® outsole provides good adhesion on road surfaces. The mesh also keeps things cool and comfortable through hot summer conditions. Salomon : $150