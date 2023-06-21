Liquid I.V.’s Newest Product Is Our Summer Partying Savior

This past Saturday I drank for 14 hours straight, starting the early afternoon with a refreshing can of Twisted Tea and ending the night with a completely unnecessary vodka soda. The next morning, I woke up quite pleased with my life choices.

Not a joke! My hangover was surprisingly mild, dissipating by midday. Over time, I’ve learned the best way to prevent a horrific hangover (I’m talking pounding headache, can’t leave bed all day except to throw your guts up in the toilet hangover) is to ensure you’re hydrating while drinking the night before. Sounds quite obvious. Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it removes fluids from your blood very quickly, causing you to become dehydrated if you’re not drinking a 16-ounce glass of water with every alcoholic beverage.

Now, this is where things start to go downhill. Remembering to drink with every beverage I’m consuming is a near-impossible task because the more I drink, the more I forget. I also am not responsible enough to order a glass of water instead of a third dirty martini … because why would I drink water when I could just keep drinking alcohol?

This is why I make sure I have multiple packets of Liquid I.V. in my bag at all times.

If you drink regularly, you’re probably already familiar with the popular electrolyte drink mix, but you might not know what exactly these powdered packets are providing, and why they’re more beneficial than simply drinking a glass of water by itself.

Liquid I.V. uses a fancy-sounding scientific system called Cellular Transport Technology (CTT) to essentially speed up the absorption of water, vitamins and nutrients into your body. Each packet of the brand’s best-selling Hydration Multiplier hydrates you faster and more effectively than chugging a glass of water on its own and has three times the electrolytes your average sports drink. It’s also why, if you forget to use it as a prevention tool, Liquid I.V. is a lifesaver when you wake up the morning after a night out with a pounding headache and paralyzing hangxiety. (It will only aid the former, unfortunately.)

So why should all this be news to you, someone, who probably already has boxes of emergency Liquid I.V. stocked on their bar cart? Because the electrolyte giant just dropped its biggest launch in brand history.

Introducing sugar-free Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. The smart hydration solution features the same great benefits of the OG formula discussed above, but now with zero sugar.

Instead of sugar, Liquid I.V. uses a proprietary “Amino Acid Allulose Blend.” If you’re unfamiliar with allulose, the sugar substitutes a naturally occurring sugar found in foods like figs and raisins. It tastes like table sugar, but doesn’t have the same adverse effects as real sugar, like spikes in blood glucose levels and calorie intake.

The new product is available in three sugar-free flavors: Lemon Lime, White Peach and Green Grape — all of which are quite delicious. How would we know? We got an early taste test of the Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier.

Comparing the new product with Liquid I.V.’s original powdered hydration, which is formulated with real glucose, I honestly could not taste a difference. Unlike most sugar-free foods and drinks, which are often just sad knockoffs of whatever sugary deliciousness they’re trying to imitate, Liquid I.V.’s sugar-free formula tastes good and is equally efficient in preventing and soothing a hangover, along with ensuring you stay safely hydrated day-to-day. Liquid I.V.’s Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier is available for purchase directly on the brand’s website and Amazon.