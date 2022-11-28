InsideHook
Cooking | November 28, 2022 11:18 am

Ooni’s Taking 20% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens

Make an artisanal pie year-round for under $300

A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday
The Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now down to $639 (20% off)
Ooni
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Forget the cold weather — or, if you’re in Miami, you already have — and embrace outdoor cooking this fall/winter. And embrace the ultimate comfort food while you’re out there and make an artisanal pizza, which you can start doing now thanks to Ooni’s holiday sale on their excellent portable pizza ovens, which lasts through Monday.

The great thing about Ooni is that there’s an oven for everyone. You can make 12″ pizzas in an inexpensive wood pellet unit that’ll get you a hot pie in about 15 minutes for under $300. Or you can make larger pies and choose how you want to fire ’em up (wood, charcoal, gas) with the Karu 16 pizza oven, which has earned the accolade “‘Recommended for Domestic Use’ by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana” authority (which actually sounds legit, knowing pizza fans and authenticity).

More Reviews

For Pizza at Home, Is an Outdoor Oven the Way to Go?
For Pizza at Home, Is an Outdoor Oven the Way to Go?

With the pandemic still in play, it's the perfect time to make your favorite dish at home

Besides 20% off sitewide, you’ll also get free shipping and returns, a three-year warranty and 60 days to test these units out. Our suggestion? You’ll need a few items to go with your pizza oven, such as a serving peel, so we suggest taking that discount to Ooni’s bundles page so you can grab everything at once.

The 20% off Black Friday sale on pizza ovens at Ooni ends Monday, Nov. 28.

SHOP THE SALE HERe

More Like This

The Dresser System from Floyd is new and currently 20% off
All of Floyd’s Excellent Modular Furniture Is 20% Off
a collage of models wearing Duer clothing on a blue background
The 10 Best Deals From Duer’s Rugged Cyber Monday Sale
a collage of Nike items and models on an orange background
Score Athletic Gear Galore During Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Shirts and flannels from UNTUCKit, now on sale

From Our Partner

UNTUCKit Is Currently Taking 25% Off Sitewide
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

$330$150

Ninja’s Extremely Versatile Foodi XL Is Now 55% Off
HOKA ONE ONE Ora Recovery Shoe

$90$67

Add Recovery Footwear to Your Routine With This Hoka Shoe
Porter Commuter Bundle

$85$70

W&P’s Commuter Bundle Is Perfect for Make-and-Take Food and Drink
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear

Keep Reading

My Year of Stress and Agitation

My Year of Stress and Agitation
citadelle gin vive le cornichon next to a le pickles martini

This Is the Martini Gin of My Dreams
final scene of the graduate running away from the church

A New Book Celebrates Hollywood Photographer Bob Willoughby
A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday

Ooni’s Taking 20% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens
Collection of Kiehl's products

All of Our Favorite Skincare Products Are Up to 50% Off at Kiehl’s
The Backcountry sale items from Danner to Outerknown on a pink and orange background

Backcountry’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Not to Be Missed
Outerknown's Black Friday items from blanket shirts to sherpa fleece on a green background

Outerknown’s Cyber Monday Sale Pairs Huge Deals With Sustainable Gear
lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Here

lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Here
The Dresser System from Floyd is new and currently 20% off

All of Floyd’s Excellent Modular Furniture Is 20% Off

Trending

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear