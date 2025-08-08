How I Pulled Off My Own Huck Finn Rafting Adventure

Over the following days we learned more lessons, some more important than others. We figured out how to find quiet and calm bays to camp at night, how to hide from afternoon headwinds and how to rig sails for the rare tailwind. We learned how to dodge hidden rocks with paddles and poles and, inversely, when to let the river just take us downstream. We learned about reflective sunburns, the right fishing lures and how the night sky seems almost endless in northern Montana. Most importantly, we learned how to let go and accept the slow speed of the river.