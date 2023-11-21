Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The 6 Best Things We Tried at WhiskyFest

The 2023 edition of Whisky Advocate’s annual spirits fete featured a ton of distillery exclusives and up-and-coming brands

The banner and crowd from WhiskyFest 2023, held in November in NYC
WhiskyFest celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.
Kirk Miller
By Kirk Miller
November 21, 2023 2:30 pm
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

On November 9, thousands of people packed into the New York Marriott Marquis to experience WhiskyFest, the annual get-together of the world’s biggest and best whisk(e)y producers via the good folks at Whisky Advocate. The great thing about WhiskyFest, now in its 25th year, is how many rare and distillery exclusives you’ll get access to, particularly during the VIP hour. It’s also the rare spirits event where you’re almost guaranteed to talk to the lead distiller, blender or other whisky higher-ups from the brands, as opposed to a hired rep (you’ll even run into a few owners). 

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink in November
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink in November
 Johnnie Walker embraces umami. Plus, new bottles from Hibiki, Pinhook, WhistlePig and a 54-year-old Highland Park.

We obviously couldn’t try all the expressions from the dozens of participating distilleries, which covered a nice range of American, Irish, Japanese and Scotch whisky. But we did find a few things we enjoyed that we wouldn’t normally find in our local store — and we even found a few local and smaller brands we’ll certainly seek out.

Below, a quick list of the top five discoveries from the 2023 WhiskyFest New York. Note, we’re not going to mention some of the more obvious whisk(e)y names here — we narrowed the list below to expressions we’d never tried before.

Old Elk and Compass Box from WhiskyFest 2023
Old Elk Cigar Cut and Compass Box Peat Monster Cask Strength
Kirk Miller

Old Elk Cigar Cut

Based in Fort Collins, CO, Old Elk is headed up by Master Distiller Greg Metze, a 40-plus-year vet of the whiskey world. Old Elk has mastered the “wheated” whiskey and bourbon category in its relatively short lifespan. Here, they’ve added some extra maturation to their straight bourbon via ​​additional aging in sherry, Armagnac, Port and Cognac casks, introducing more dark fruit and tobacco notes. 

Compass Box Peat Monster Cask Strength

I’m very familiar with the peaty expressions from these Scotch provocateurs, but I’d never tried one at cask strength. Bottled at 56.7% ABV, this blend features the expected smoky and fruity barbecue notes but with an added layer of vanilla and cinnamon (most likely the result of finishing some of the whiskies in seasoned virgin American oak barrels). Note: don’t do what I did and drink this early in the evening unless you want to blow out your palate for the next half hour.

Fercullen 15 and Lagavulin Distiller's Edition
Fercullen 15 and Lagavulin Distiller’s Edition
Kirk Miller

Fercullen 15

While the Powerscourt Distillery outside of Dublin has started releasing its own distillate under the Fercullen name (which is new to the United States), this aged expression is sourced. It’s a 15-year-old single-grain Irish whiskey matured in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels and married with a selection of second-fill Madeira cask finishes. It features notes of vanilla, chocolate, dried fruit, wood spice and even a bit of buttered popcorn

Lagavulin The Distiller’s Edition

An Islay distillery known for its smoky and peaty expressions (and its association with Nick Offerman), this special edition features their 16-year-old whisky with a second maturation in Sherry-seasoned casks. Those smoky and maritime notes now feature a nice balance of sweetness.

Little Rest and William H. Macy repping his brand Woody Creek
Little Rest and William H. Macy repping his brand Woody Creek
Kirk Miller

Little Rest American Single Malt

Finally, a local(ish) pick. Little Rest is an American Single Malt hailing from Tenmile Distillery in Wassaic, NY. It’s one of the very few whiskies made in the United States by a Scottish Master Distiller, Shane Fraser (note: they say “only” but we say few because Kentucky Owl is another).

Woody Creek William H. Macy Straight Rye Whiskey

First, we’re cheating with the photo because we wanted to get a shot of William H. Macy into the article (you can see the bottle here). We’re fans of Woody Creek, a Colorado distillery that includes heavy involvement from the Fargo actor. While our favorite is their high-rye bourbon, this limited edition 10-year-old, bottled-in-bond rye features notes of clove, cinnamon, orange peel, dried fruits, baking spices and a little nuttiness.

More Like This

How InsideHook Bottled Its Own American Single Malt
How InsideHook Bottled Its Own American Single Malt
A group of friends drinking beer at a local pub and having a conversation with the bartender
A Drinker’s Guide to Giving Tuesday
Whiskey with ice in crystal glass on wood table. Many rye whiskies take on a regional characteristic.
What Are the Regional Styles of American Rye Whiskey?
Kentucky Owl Maighstir
Review: Kentucky Owl’s Maighstir Brings Scotland to Bourbon Country

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

Four yellow comic book voice bubbles against a light blue background.
What Is “Chatter”? We Explain How to Take Back Your Brain.
a collage of jeans on a white gradient background
The Black Friday Deals on Men’s Jeans Are Selvedge Levels of Solid
A close-up of the Delta Pique Polo, now on sale at Rhone during its Black Friday sale
Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale
Apple logo on iPhone. The tech company just announced they are extending free service of their Emergency SOS satellite feature.
Apple Extends Free Emergency Satellite Service for Another Year
Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Chiefs drops a late pass.
Issue That Killed Chiefs in Week 1 Dooms Them Again in Week 11 vs. Eagles
A sampling of the best exercise dresses to gift the woman in your life.
Take It From a Woman: She Wants You to Buy Her an Exercise Dress. These Ones Are on Sale.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Four yellow comic book voice bubbles against a light blue background.
What Is “Chatter”? We Explain How to Take Back Your Brain.
a collage of jeans on a white gradient background
The Black Friday Deals on Men’s Jeans Are Selvedge Levels of Solid
A close-up of the Delta Pique Polo, now on sale at Rhone during its Black Friday sale
Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale
Apple logo on iPhone. The tech company just announced they are extending free service of their Emergency SOS satellite feature.
Apple Extends Free Emergency Satellite Service for Another Year
Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Chiefs drops a late pass.
Issue That Killed Chiefs in Week 1 Dooms Them Again in Week 11 vs. Eagles
A sampling of the best exercise dresses to gift the woman in your life.
Take It From a Woman: She Wants You to Buy Her an Exercise Dress. These Ones Are on Sale.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

The banner and crowd from WhiskyFest 2023, held in November in NYC

The 6 Best Things We Tried at WhiskyFest

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

How InsideHook Bottled Its Own American Single Malt

How InsideHook Bottled Its Own American Single Malt

A man (neck down) standing over a bottle of The Macallan Adami 1926, which just broke a spirits auction record

This Whisky Just Broke the World Auction Record

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

Barry Sanders runs the ball for the Lions in 1991.

Barry Sanders Talks Thanksgiving Games, the Lions’ Chances and “Bye Bye Barry”

Hitching Post co-owner George Zeppos poses for a photo with one of the turkeys that his restaurant has prepared in advance of Thanksgiving. At The Hitching Post restaurant in Bern Township Tuesday evening November 21, 2017

Why You Should Eat Thanksgiving Dinner at a Restaurant

The pool deck at TWA Hotel

Add the Domestic Stopover to Your Travel Hack Toolkit