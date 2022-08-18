Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Vuori’s End-of-Season Sale Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Performance Apparel

Snag some moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor activewear at a discount

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated July 2, 2025 3:46 pm EDT
Don't miss this rare Vuori sale.
Vuori

You’re probably well-acquainted with Vuori, the coastal California brand offering nonchalant performance apparel loaded with high-performance attributes (moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor). Though the real reason we keep adding Vuori products to our overcrowded activewear drawers? Their stuff is some of the softest workout gear we own. That’s thanks to the brand’s proprietary DreamKnit Fabric.

Oftentimes, though, it’s hard to snag gear from Vuori at a discount. They rarely hold sitewide sales, and you’ll find their ongoing sale section is filled with discounted wares but sold out in almost all sizes — until now.

Take It From a Woman: Every Man I Date Is Obsessed With This Fabric 
 Maybe it’s just an excuse to touch me — but men can’t get enough of Vuori’s DreamKnit fabric

There’s a plethora of top-notch activewear on sale in nearly all sizes, including bestsellers like the brand’s Kore Short and some of our favorite workout tees (that wick sweat like nobody’s business), during the brand’s End-of-Season Sale. So if you’re in the market for more activewear essentials, we’d recommend stocking up now.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few must-have pieces on sale, but you can shop Vuori’s entire sale section here.

Vuori Strato Tech Tee
BUY HERE : $54 $43
Vuori Ponto Performance Short 7″
Buy Here : $78 $62
Vuori Ponto Performance Jogger
Vuori : $98 $72
Vuori Short Sleeve Ponto Performance Tee
Buy Here : $79 $63
Vuori Kore Short 7″
Buy Here : $68 $47
Vuori Short Sleeve Bridge Button Down
Buy Here : $74 $59

