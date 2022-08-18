Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’re probably well-acquainted with Vuori, the coastal California brand offering nonchalant performance apparel loaded with high-performance attributes (moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor). Though the real reason we keep adding Vuori products to our overcrowded activewear drawers? Their stuff is some of the softest workout gear we own. That’s thanks to the brand’s proprietary DreamKnit Fabric.

Oftentimes, though, it’s hard to snag gear from Vuori at a discount. They rarely hold sitewide sales, and you’ll find their ongoing sale section is filled with discounted wares but sold out in almost all sizes — until now.

There’s a plethora of top-notch activewear on sale in nearly all sizes, including bestsellers like the brand’s Kore Short and some of our favorite workout tees (that wick sweat like nobody’s business), during the brand’s End-of-Season Sale. So if you’re in the market for more activewear essentials, we’d recommend stocking up now.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few must-have pieces on sale, but you can shop Vuori’s entire sale section here.