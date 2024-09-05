Marilyn, Brando, McQueen: Inside the Star-Studded Archives of “Life”

During the golden age of Hollywood, stars like Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor shone so bright that their visages are still etched into our minds, and plastered throughout our streaming queues, decades later. But it’s not just directors who are responsible for bringing these actors into the homes and hearts of Americans; from 1936 to 1972,

Life

magazine, a household staple, not only featured over 200 Hollywood covers, but intimately chronicled the lives of the industry’s biggest names, photographing their glamorous goings-on from the set to the afterparties to their own bedrooms. In

LIFE. Hollywood

, a lavish new two-volume photobook from Taschen, over 600 of these images — more than half previously unpublished — are brought together in brilliant fashion alongside illuminating stories. Here are 10 of our favorites, from Marilyn to Steve McQueen.