Marilyn, Brando, McQueen: Inside the Star-Studded Archives of “Life”

The magazine intimately chronicled the lives of Hollywood’s biggest stars, as shown in a lavish new two-volume ode to the golden age of film

By The Editors @insidehook
During the golden age of Hollywood, stars like Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor shone so bright that their visages are still etched into our minds, and plastered throughout our streaming queues, decades later. But it’s not just directors who are responsible for bringing these actors into the homes and hearts of Americans; from 1936 to 1972, Life magazine, a household staple, not only featured over 200 Hollywood covers, but intimately chronicled the lives of the industry’s biggest names, photographing their glamorous goings-on from the set to the afterparties to their own bedrooms. In LIFE. Hollywood, a lavish new two-volume photobook from Taschen, over 600 of these images — more than half previously unpublished — are brought together in brilliant fashion alongside illuminating stories. Here are 10 of our favorites, from Marilyn to Steve McQueen.
Marilyn Monroe, 26, photographed at her home. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt, Hollywood, 1953.
Marilyn Monroe, 26, photographed at her home. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt, Hollywood, 1953.
Marlon Brando as Napoleon during filming for Désirée. Photo: Loomis Dean, Hollywood, 1954.
Marlon Brando as Napoleon during filming for Désirée. Photo: Loomis Dean, Hollywood, 1954.
Elizabeth Taylor, 16, in one of a series of portraits. Photo: Philippe Halsman, New York, 1948.
Elizabeth Taylor, 16, in one of a series of portraits. Photo: Philippe Halsman, New York, 1948.
Alfred Hitchcock with actors from The Birds. Photo: Philippe Halsman, Universal Studios, 1963.
Alfred Hitchcock with actors from The Birds. Photo: Philippe Halsman, Universal Studios, 1963.
Ingrid Bergman during the filming of Stromboli. Photo: Gordon Parks, Stromboli, Italy, 1949.
Ingrid Bergman during the filming of Stromboli. Photo: Gordon Parks, Stromboli, Italy, 1949.
Marlene Dietrich entertaining American soldiers during WWII. Photo: George Silk, Germany, 1945.
Marlene Dietrich entertaining American soldiers during WWII. Photo: George Silk, Germany, 1945.
Marilyn Monroe in L.A.'s Griffith Park before she hit it big. Photo: Ed Clark, Hollywood, 1950.
Marilyn Monroe in L.A.’s Griffith Park before she hit it big. Photo: Ed Clark, Hollywood, 1950.
Brigitte Bardot on location for Viva Maria! Photo: Ralph Crane, Mexico, 1965.
Brigitte Bardot on location for Viva Maria! Photo: Ralph Crane, Mexico, 1965.
Steve McQueen on a camping trip in the Sierra Madre Mountains. Photo: John Dominis, Santa Barbara County, California, 1963.
Steve McQueen on a camping trip in the Sierra Madre Mountains. Photo: John Dominis, Santa Barbara County, California, 1963.
Grace Kelly outside her apartment in Manhattan. Photo: Lisa Larsen, New York, 1956.
Grace Kelly outside her apartment in Manhattan. Photo: Lisa Larsen, New York, 1956.
The new two-volume photobook <a href="https://www.taschen.com/en/books/film/08128/life-hollywood/"><em>LIFE. Hollywood</em></a><em> </em>is available now from Taschen.
The new two-volume photobook LIFE. Hollywood is available now from Taschen.
TI Gotham, Inc. © Life Picture Collection, Meredith Operations Corporation
