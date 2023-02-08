Seeking Shackleton's "Little Voices" on a Voyage to Antarctica

The mission of this excursion is to allow you to get as much from the experience as you’re seeking. It’s not simply a sailing to Antarctica, as if that wouldn’t be enough on its own. Instead, there are myriad opportunities to seek out knowledge, to learn and to engage in conversation, to pepper the expedition guides with questions over dinner or join them for impromptu wildlife viewing sessions on deck.



If you’d rather just hit the ship’s steam room and feast on an unending succession of snacks, that is certainly an option, too. Abercrombie & Kent operates the trip on Ponant’s Le Lyrial, a 466-foot vessel which launched in 2015 with 122 staterooms (though it’s only booked to a maximum 80% capacity), each of which has a private balcony. The areas you’d expect a French brand like Ponant to excel in — bread, butter, cheese, Champagne — were on point. There is a spa and a salon, several different bars and lounges, and butler service.



But you can relax or indulge on any cruise, and on any vacation. Here, even open spaces in your itinerary — the hours between official excursions and activities — are liable to be filled with adventure.



“Things will be happening at all times, be ready,” an expedition crew member said by way of introduction. “We can’t make announcements for every whale that goes by. Be out on deck, and go enjoy.”