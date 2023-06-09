The Guerrilla Luxury of Williamsburg’s Hand-Painted Murals

Williamsburg is guilty of these things, too, and now will be for a very long time. But in an age where major publications must remind us to take “awe walks,” at least, these murals have given us something human to look at. This is my tiny victory, however foolish: when I see one of these murals, I don’t remember the words. I don’t remember the brand at all. I just take the colors with me. I know it must’ve taken a lot of effort to get them right.