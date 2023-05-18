The last time we checked in on the Ineos Grenadier — the new SUV meant to fill the gap left by the original, utilitarian, boxy Land Rover Defenders (just not the British heritage part) — the company was set to start production in 2021. That didn’t happen. When manufacturing finally did begin in late 2022 in a factory in France, there was no word on when, exactly, this ode to old-school off-roading would make it to the U.S. Now, we have final details on the Grenadier’s American debut.

This week, Ineos Automotive announced that official pre-ordering for the Grenadier in the U.S. will launch on May 31 with an online configurator, and deliveries will begin “by the end of the year.” American pricing was also released, with the base model of the five-seat 4×4 starting at $71,500. That will make it significantly more expensive than the cheapest version of the modern four-door Land Rover Defender ($60,600 for the Defender S 110).

That price differential isn’t surprising considering this is the first vehicle offered by Ineos Automotive, which was created by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire CEO and founder of petrochemical giant Ineos (who is also currently locked in a battle to buy Manchester United). And it’s unlikely to matter, partly because the updated Defender has reached into luxury territory itself (with certain variants starting over $100,000), and because those interested in the Grenadier are likely put off by the new direction Land Rover has taken.

“All versions of the Grenadier are uncompromising, highly capable 4X4 vehicles,” Ineos Automotive wrote in a press release. “Even the standard Station Wagon model offers everything most users will need: peerless off-roading capability, refined on-road drivability, and a functional, modern, comfortable interior. But every customer is unique, so every Grenadier can be configured to suit the specific role they will play for their owner. From launch, INEOS will offer a wide range of factory-fit options and an extensive choice of accessories. An open-source approach means customers can affix existing kit, and pre-wired electrical access points on the Trialmaster Edition mean fitting lights and other powered accessories is straightforward.”

The Grenadier is powered by the BMW B58 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Ineos Automotive

The Trialmaster is one of two trims offered above the base model, the other being the Fieldmaster Edition. Both take their names from rugged jackets made by Belstaff, a heritage British clothing brand that Ineos acquired in 2017; and both start at the more expensive pricing tier of $79,190.

After testing the Grenadier in Scotland, Road & Track wrote, “Ineos offers a competitive, compelling solution for the legitimate weekend warriors, off-road junkies, and even city folk who want to broadcast a capability they never intend to use. I wouldn’t hesitate to buy a Grenadier instead of the many alternatives, and I wouldn’t look longingly at those alternatives when I passed one on the road.”

That’s a big vote of confidence, but it’ll be much harder for real buyers to make the same argument when it comes time to actually put down the money. After all, Ineos is a brand new player in the automotive space, without the same track record and service infrastructure offered by competitors like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender. (Although, Ineos attempts to boost buyer confidence by noting the BMW-sourced engines are serviceable anywhere, that the company will offer “comprehensive aftersales support,” and that the vehicles include a five-year, 60,000-mile comprehensive warranty.)

You can learn more about the Grenadier on the brand’s website, with the more detailed configurator and preordering coming at the end of the month. Also planned for the future? An electric off-roader slated for 2026. If the past is any clue, expect that to be delayed a year or two.