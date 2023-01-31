InsideHook
Travel | January 31, 2023 12:17 pm

What the Hell Is a Vegan Safari?

And is it as sustainable as it purports to be?

Zebras in the sunrise in Amboseli National Park, Kenya.
Zebras grazing in Amboseli National Park, Kenya
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Debates surrounding the ethics of safaris have swirled for years. They’ve been criticized for not being particularly environmentally friendly, as they desensitize the animals, dimming their natural instincts and disrupting their natural patterns. But on the flip side, they also serve to deter poachers, protect endangered species and fuel local economies. Luckily, in the year 2023, there are exponentially more ethical options and safari aspirers don’t have to go far to find them.

But recently there’s been an uptick in demand for another kind of (sustainable) safari — vegan safaris. Which begs the question: what the fuck is a vegan safari? Are they not all inherently vegan?

As fate would have it, the answer is no. And, according to National Geographic, it’s not just a matter of plant-based meal options, either. They also focus on “limiting exposure to animal products, minimizing impacts to the environment and offsetting carbon emissions from the journey itself.” (Which all feel like things we should care about anyway, no?)

The good news for vegans is that there are a plethora of outfitters offering such experiences, the first of which launched back in 2017. One of the outfitters, aptly named Vegan Safari Africa, doesn’t have a permanent lodge. Rather, in an effort to reduce their footprint, they partner with existing vegan-friendly lodges — most of which utilize solar energy and electric safari vehicles — when necessary. But the differentiators are largely in the details.

For example, they use a red-tinted light on game drives to minimize disruption. Others use cruelty-free toiletries and wool- and silk-free linens. Almost all avoid spaces that showcase animal skins or game trophies. There’s typically a limit on off-roading and a bigger emphasis on nature walks and flora, rather than just fauna. Some even offer vegan safari guides.

Ultimately, the consensus seems to be that they are sustainable, if not always entirely vegan. That said, if you’re that concerned with your own personal footprint, you likely aren’t flying to anywhere where safari might be an option anyway. Case in point: according to Freeflight.org, round-trip emissions per passenger from JFK to Cape Town International airport is the equivalent of 4.5 metric tons of CO2. Avoiding the trip is as climate friendly as being vegetarian for nearly eight and a half years.

More Like This

Two people kayaking off the shore of Isle Royale National Park, one of five parks along Lake Superior that plans to decarbonize in order to fight climate change
The Test Case for Decarbonizing Our National Parks Is Underway
Beyond Good chocolate collage
Meet the Only Chocolate Brand in the US Ethically Sourcing from Africa
A mountain gorilla mother, baby and other family member from the Habinyanja group in Uganda, which our writer saw up close on a gorilla trek with Volcanoes Safaris
Amid the Gorillas of the Albertine Rift

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.

Keep Reading

In the world of luxury automotive paraphernalia, an electric junior car from The Little Car Company, like this Ferrari Testa Rossa J, is a must-have

Owning Your Dream Car Is No Longer Enough
close-up of a hot toddy

5 Great Hot Toddies to Make at Home This Winter
Beyond Good chocolate collage

Meet the Only Chocolate Brand in the US Ethically Sourcing from Africa
a collage of models in The North Face fleeces on a grey background

Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face
a collage of EDC pocket knives on a brown steel background

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Marrow Bones from Le Select

The 6 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in January
Ephemeral Tattoo Artist Alvin Liam Archibald

Ask a Local: LA's Best Tattoo Artists and Armenian Restaurants
The rack of lamb from Platea, a lamb chop recipe we got from chef Fernando Salazar

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Master Distiller Dave Smith with barrels

A “Mad Scientist of American Whiskey” Shares His Favorite SF Watering Holes

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know