InsideHook
Travel | April 12, 2023 2:42 pm

TSA Has Some Advice for Traveling With Marijuana Ahead of 4/20

The advice? Don't do it.

Don't try and bring your weed through security
Don't try and bring your weed through security
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Little more more than a week to go until the high holiday, which feels like as good a time as any to remind you that, no, you still can’t travel with your marijuana…technically.

I say technically because the TSA isn’t looking for your weed, or any other illicit drugs for that matter. Their primary focus is mitigating security threats (of which your marijuana is not). So if you’re discreet enough, you could feasibly get it through a security checkpoint. That said, if they do find it, they will report it.

Per the administration’s website, “Marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law except for products that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis or that are approved by FDA. (See the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Pub. L. 115-334.) TSA officers are required to report any suspected violations of law to local, state or federal authorities.”

How to Get Properly Stoned for a Commercial Flight (And What to Bring for the Trip)
How to Get Properly Stoned for a Commercial Flight (And What to Bring for the Trip)

Consider this your guide to joining the real mile-high club

“TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers. Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer,” it goes on to say.

From there, as a report from Travel Pulse notes, the police will determine whether to initiate a criminal investigation or to drop it altogether and allow the traveler to continue on with the “contraband,” pending local marijuana laws.

However,”TSA’s response to the discovery of marijuana is the same in every state and at every airport — regardless of whether marijuana has been or is going to be legalized,” TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said. “This also covers medical marijuana.”

In other words, you probably shouldn’t chance it. If you must travel on 4/20, toke up before you go.

More Like This

A person holding white smartphone turning on airplane mode. Is the phone setting really necessary during flight?
What’s the Deal With Airplane Mode on Planes?
Miami International Airport
What an Air Traffic Controller Shortage Could Mean for You
The entrance of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the evening.
Schiphol Airport Is Scrapping Night Flights

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.

Keep Reading

a computer with ChatGPT steals writing

ChatGPT and Me: A Writer Ponders How He’s Feeding the AI Beast
Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Roy Kent and Trent Crimm staring at an Apple computer with devil horns surrounding it.

The One Thing Apple Doesn’t Love About “Ted Lasso”
A screen on a car dashboard showing warning icons and a dollar sign. We discuss the problem with modern advanced car-safety systems.

The Hidden Costs of Advanced Car-Safety Systems
Mohamed Farsi and Steven Moreira of the Columbus Crew soccer club in MLS pose for a picture, their index fingers pointing up, on the pitch at their home stadium, Lower.com Field

How the MLS Is Making the Game Friendlier for Muslim Players
Two bottles from Pinhook's Rye Vertical Series

Pinhook Is Showcasing Rye Like a Wine Vintage
Three camping basics on a abstract purple and blue background

15 Camping Essentials for Spring
a collage of denim jackets on a blue denim background

Three Foolproof Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket This Spring
Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear

Like New Is the Sustainable, Affordable Way to Shop for Your Favorite lululemon Gear
Gardening Tools on a green and yellow abstract background

The Best Spring Gardening Tools for Aspiring Home Gardeners

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?