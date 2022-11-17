InsideHook
Travel | November 17, 2022 5:29 pm

Spice Up Your Thanksgiving by Betting on Which Airline Will Cancel the Most Flights

We'll take $50 on Frontier

Friends placing bets on mobile phones
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Holiday travel is not for the faint of heart even under the most idyllic of circumstances, but — considering the hellscape that the past 11 months have been — it stands to reason that this holiday season in particular is going to be a real doozy.

I’m talking, of course, about flight delays and cancellations. In fact, according to Reuters, 128,934 flights were canceled in the U.S. from January to July, an 11% increase compared to the same time period in 2019, and nearly a million flights were delayed. For further context, AAA is forecasting that air travel be up nearly 8% over 2021, with a projected 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. You get the idea.

Fortunately, there may be a way to make things moderately more entertaining for those headed to the airport next week. According to a new report from Forbes, online gambling company BetUS.com is now accepting bets on which airlines will have the most cancellations and delays, as well as which airports will suffer the worst.

“There has been a lot of talk and predictions about how chaotic Thanksgiving week travel could be this year, and we figured what better way to make the best of a potentially bad situation,” Tim Williams, director of public relations for BetUS, said.

To establish odds, BetUS’s oddsmakers analyzed carriers’ and airports’ performance for Thanksgiving weeks going back to 2015. Based on the data collected, Alaska Airlines was determined to be the favorite to cancel the most flights next week with 2:1 odds, followed by Frontier Airlines with 2.75:1 odds. Alternatively, JetBlue was deemed the longshot with 9:1 odds. (You can see how the rest of the major U.S. carriers shaped up here.)

“You can even bet an over/under on the total number of canceled flights as easily as you can bet the over/under on the total points scored on the Thanksgiving football games,” Barry Barger, senior betting analyst at BetUS, told Forbes.

The minimum bet is $5 and the maximum is $50, though a $50 wager can reportedly yield a pretty big return. So if you’re willing to take a roll of the digital dice, consider betting on your favorite airline this turkey day…unless that airline is Alaska, in which case: may the odds be ever in your favor.

More Like This

Costco at dusk
Need a Private Jet Membership? Costco’s Got You Covered.
Grand Hyatt DFW
The Unexpected Return of the Airport Hotel
British Airways flight attendants standing in a line wearing their uniforms and holding Union Jack flags
British Airways Says Yes to Makeup for Male Cabin Crew

Recommended

Suggested for you

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
The Real Reason So Many Old People Are Lonely

Keep Reading

An aerial view of Khalifa International Stadium at sunrise on June 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar, one of eight stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Your World Cup Primer: Star Players, Key Games and Every Team's Chances
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Menu"

Anya Taylor-Joy Is the Heart of Horror-Comedy “The Menu”
Bardea Steak's turducken croquettes.

Turducken Croquettes Weren't at the First Thanksgiving, But They Should've Been
The Citizen Calendrier, Citizen Endicott and Citizen Promaster Professional Diver, which are on our list of the 10 best watches from the brand to give this holiday season

10 Watches From Citizen You’ll Want to Give (And Receive) This Holiday
Repair, Replace, Recalibrate – Some Car Things Just Require A Pro

Repair, Replace, Recalibrate – Some Car Things Just Require A Pro
a collage of Black Friday items from Saks Fifth Avenue on a wintery blue background

The Best Designer Deals From Saks Fifth Avenue’s Early Black Friday Sale
Nike gifts for her

The Best Nike Gifts for the Women in Your Life
Six bottles of booze behind a Thanksgiving meal -- you can pair booze with turkey if you follow this guide

What Booze Should You Pair With Your Thanksgiving Meal?
The amaro library at Officina. (Photo by Scott Suchman)

Your New Thanksgiving Tradition Should Be a Post-Dinner Amaro

Trending

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year