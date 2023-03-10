InsideHook
Travel | March 10, 2023 3:34 pm

Family Travel Was at an All-Time High in 2022

And they weren't going to Disney

portrait of smiling family on snorkeling tour in tropical ocean while on vacation
Family travel was up 60% from pre-pandemic numbers last year
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Family travel continues to rein supreme in the post-pandemic travel realm, which Airbnb confirmed in a recently-released global report. In fact, in 2022, family travel was up 60% from pre-pandemic numbers, with more than 15 million check-ins in nearly 90,000 destinations.That said, it’s not solely the need for family time that has people flocking to the rental platform. The affordability plays a huge role, too.

According to the report, families can get an Airbnb with two bedrooms and two bathrooms for approximately the price of one hotel room at a major chain. Further, a quarter of Airbnb listings have three bedrooms or more, more than one million of them have cribs for small children and nearly 90% have kitchens, the importance of which cannot be understated when traveling with family. Really, all these factors are total game changers if you’re traveling with a kid or two.

These Luxury Travel Companies Are Making Family Trips Way Less Boring
These Luxury Travel Companies Are Making Family Trips Way Less Boring

Skip the annual Disney pilgrimage and plan one of these custom adventures instead

But, as any budget-conscious traveler will tell you, there are more than a handful of variables at play where saving money is involved, time of year chief among them. Fortunately, the report covers that, too. Fall and winter were the most affordable times for families to book an Airbnb listing last year, with October, November and December all averaging less than $50 per person, per night globally. 

The most interesting bit of all, however, is that the pursuit of affordable accommodations didn’t deter families from taking jaunts of the far-flung variety. Quite the opposite, actually. The most popular destinations for families where Airbnb listings that averaged less than $50 per night, per person in 2022 and included Somerset, United Kingdom; Bridgetown, Barbados; Alghero, Italy; Whakatane, New Zealand; Highlands, Canada; Port St. Lucie, Florida; Washington, Utah; Camuy, Puerto Rico; Greater Brisbane, Australia; and Playas de Rosarito, Mexico. The most plausible explanation being that the less money you spend on a place to stay, the more you have to spend on quite literally everything else.

Something to remember the next time you find yourself surrendering to yet another $6,000 week-long trip to Disney with your kids. Because why go to Orlando when you could go to Whakatane?

More Like This

“Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” in Magic Kingdom Park
7 Simple Rules for Surviving the Family Disney Trip
Airbnb vs. Vrbo
VRBO or Airbnb: What’s the Difference?
yellow submarine airbnb among the redwood trees
You Can Stay in a Yellow Submarine, Yellow Submarine, Yellow Submarine

Recommended

Suggested for you

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?

Keep Reading

Starlet Kathy Marlowe goes out to the famous Macambo nightclub on the Sunset Strip on December 1, 1954, in Hollywood, California.

Uncovering the Sunset Strip’s Secret History of “Glamor and Gambling”
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier holds up his hot sauce line.

How the Celebrity Hot Sauce Collab Came to Be
katie parla's food of the italian islands cookbook

Exploring the Diverse Foodways of the Italian Islands
The Batmobile, based on a 1969 Dodge Charger, in "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson

The Oscar for Best Movie Car of the Year Goes To…
Models wearing Everlane jeans, now on sale

This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane
The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long, on a purple background

Why the Dyson Airwrap Will Always Be the Best Gift You Can Give
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Cocktail and bar maestro Leo Robitschek with

An Insider's Guide to the Best Bars in London
A martini with a lemon twist

Chicago Bartenders Offer Strong Opinions and Fresh Takes on the Martini

Trending

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever