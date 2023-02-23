InsideHook
Travel | February 23, 2023 10:20 am

Most Cruise Ships Apparently Do Not Have Overboard Detection Systems

If you're wondering how passengers can go missing without anyone noticing

Aerial view of a large cruise ship at sea. Did you know that most cruise ships don't have overboard protection systems?
If you're on a cruise and see an air guitar competition, walk the other way.
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Out of the nearly 2.5 million people who cruise over the course of a month, one or two people go overboard.

Per a report on operational incidents by the Cruise Lines International Association, there were 212 man overboard incidents on cruise ships between 2009-2019, which comes out to around 19 overboards a year. It should come as no surprise that they tend to happen, according to The Points Guy, when cruisers have had too much to drink and start climbing on top of railings, or when they enter restricted areas or attempt dangerous stunts.

In fact, one cruiser, a man James Michael Grimes, actually spent around 20 hours in the water off the coast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana after falling overboard last fall. He reportedly copped to “having some drinks and winning an air-guitar competition” before waking up in the water. (Which invites a whole new set of questions surrounding competitive air guitar, but I digress.)

It does, however, raise legitimate questions surrounding cruise ship overboard detection systems, which are — according to USA Today — few and far between. In fact, most cruise ships don’t have these systems in place at all. But how can that be in the year 2023?

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Might Change That.
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Might Change That.

The Ritz-Carlton wants to entice you with its superyachts, while a carbon-neutral voyage to Antarctica takes a different tack

The Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010 requires that passenger vessels operating in the U.S. “integrate technology that can be used for capturing images of passengers or detecting passengers who have fallen overboard, to the extent that such technology is available.” That said, it was apparently considered optional at the time because the technology simply didn’t exist.

“The problem was tuning the technology just right so that you wouldn’t be getting false alarms every time a seagull flew by the ship,” Brian Salerno, senior vice president of global maritime policy at Cruise Lines International Association, told USA Today. “It’s just human nature, if you have alarms going off constantly, they become less and less important.”

In the 13 years since the act was passed, several companies have worked to develop the technology, but it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that the “standard was finalized,” though it does appear that some cruise lines have leaned into “pandemic delays” to avoid rolling out the new tech. It’s true, too, that the system in question is still waiting on certification in accordance with the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) standard, which could also account for the dragging of feet. Even still, it feels like a stretch.

And while there are procedures in place to prevent the overserving of passengers — thus reducing the risk of incident —in the absence of a standardized system, officials are relying on cruisers to use common sense. So, in that vein, if I could offer some advice of our own? Steer clear of the air guitar competition.

More Like This

A Zodiac boat from travel company Abercrombie & Kent ferrying travelers past mountains and icebergs during an Antarctica cruise
Seeking Shackleton's "Little Voices" on a Voyage to Antarctica
A composite of images of the Swell
Exploring the Alaskan Wilderness on a Luxurious…Tugboat?
Allure of the Seas at the Port of Galveston.
New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships

Recommended

Suggested for you

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?
Christoph Waltz Brought a Chaotic Energy to “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Revisiting the Time Two "SNL" Stars Fought Backstage
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?

Keep Reading

The Rolls-Royce Ghost

What It’s Like to Drive a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost in the Snow
a rusty faucet in front of a desert landscape

What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?
The Giza Pyramids are the first stop on our week-long travel guide to Egypt, which includes time in Cairo and a Nile River cruise

How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Egypt
Ray-Ban Caravan titanium sunglasses

Ray-Ban Is Hosting a Huge End-of-Season Sunglasses Sale
a collage of All-Weather Boots on a forrest background

Outdoorsmen, Rejoice: Huckberry’s All-Weather Hiking Boots Sale Is Here
The Filtered Showerhead from Jolie, on a purple backgrund with water droplets

Can a Filtered Shower Head Really Transform Your Hair and Skin?
A photo of British soldier Billy Billingham in his youth.

Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages
A collage of underwear on a blue background

The Best Men’s Underwear in 2023 Will Exceed Your Wildest Expectations
A giant agave plant in a field in Tequila, Mexico

Welcome to Heaven on Earth for Tequila Lovers

Trending

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?
Christoph Waltz Brought a Chaotic Energy to “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Revisiting the Time Two "SNL" Stars Fought Backstage