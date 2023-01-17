InsideHook
Travel | January 17, 2023 5:10 pm

Lounges Are Quickly Becoming the Hottest Airport Amenity

They're not just for business travelers anymore

An airport lounge interior. Once the express domain of business travelers, airport lounges are now taking off with a wider array of fliers.
You don't need to be a business traveler to take advantage of airport lounges.
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Per a 2018 study from HSBC, among people who fly at least once a year, the average person takes around 6.5 flights in that 12-month period. This was pre-pandemic, thus probably inconsistent with current trends, but what it means is that — if people were getting to the airport the recommended two hours early for domestic flights, or three hours for international — they were spending anywhere from 13 to 20 hours in airports annually. And that’s not even taking into consideration all of the frequent fliers, and the dads who made their families arrive five hours ahead of departure, who spent exponentially more time there.

Which is why it should come as a surprise to no one that airport lounges are quickly becoming the most coveted of all airport amenities, even in spite of the high cost of entry. According to Airport Dimensions’ new Airport Experience Research, 57% of frequent fliers reported having spent some time in an airport lounge during their air travel journey. And demand is only growing.

Further, these lounges are no longer dominated by business travelers. The data, as originally reported by Travel Pulse, shows that more and more leisure travelers are seeking refuge in lounges, but exclusively for entertainment. In fact, while 56% of lounge users reported utilizing them for their “business facilities,” another 78% claimed they like them for the food options, and an additional 68% said they just like the “leisure amenities” — and almost all of them were fine to pay more for them.

The Unexpected Return of the Airport Hotel
The Unexpected Return of the Airport Hotel

Unsexy? Maybe. Practical? Undisputedly, yes.

There are a few ways to get in on the lounge action, the first being fare type. According to the study, 25% of travelers who use lounges are first- and business-class passengers. Others have complimentary access, courtesy of loyalty programs or thanks to their credit card of choice. Another 19% had elite status with a specific airline, while 18% said they paid for a day-pass or equivalent (which generally costs $25-$75).

“The line between the lounge and traditional airport commerce is blurring,” Stephen Hay, global strategy director of Airport Dimensions, said. “While airports in the past have seen lounges as somewhat of a black hole for retail spend, it is now clear that they have the potential to become solid drivers of revenue.”

In other words: let there be lounges.

More Like This

A Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone. The streaming platform is hiring flight attendants for its fleet of private jets.
Netflix Looks to Hire Flight Attendants to the Tune of $385,000
man sitting with laptop computer with application search air ticket screen in room
New Airline Software Might Mean the End of Mistake Fares
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent views a traveler's passport at a checkpoint at San Francisco International Airport
Apparently CLEAR Is Not as Secure as Previously Thought

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Why Each Loser Lost During the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend

Keep Reading

The box and bottle for Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila
The Playboy Pleasure line of sex toys.

Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Waves of brown sand.

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket

We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set, now on sale

Our Favorite Cookware Deals From the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event
The Spinn Coffee Makers on a brown background

Stuff We Swear By: The Spinn Coffee Maker Is an Essential Part of My Morning Routine
a collage of Adidas Slides on a metallic background

Get Some Adidas Slides and Never Look Back
Allure of the Seas at the Port of Galveston.

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Bruce Springsteen performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Trending

Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute