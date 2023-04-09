InsideHook
TV | April 9, 2023 5:54 am

Molly Shannon Revealed the “SNL” Video Game You Didn’t Know You Needed

The former cast member hosted this week's episode

SNL sketch about a Molly Shannon video game
"SNL" entered the world of celebrity video games.
NBCUniversal
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If there’s been an overarching theme to this season of SNL‘s hosts, it seems to be people with a background in sketch comedy. Consider: Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Martin Short and Quinta Brunson all did memorable work in sketch shows before setting foot on the stage of 30 Rock. All of which made onetime SNL cast member Molly Shannon’s return to the stage this weekend feel like the apex of a certain theme.

It doesn’t hurt that Shannon is also, you know, very funny. She also raises the level of the people around her, a talent that was on display in several ways on Saturday’s episode. This included her joining the Please Don’t Destroy guys for a sketch about playing a Molly Shannon-themed video game.

The sketch leans in to the inherent absurdity of the video game in question, and also gets in a few digs at comedians griping about cancel culture. The actual video game takes some truly bizarre turns, ultimately ending up as a de facto tribute to Shannon herself.

Amy Schumer Hosted the Best “SNL” of the Year So Far. Why Didn’t Anyone Care?
Amy Schumer Hosted the Best “SNL” of the Year So Far. Why Didn’t Anyone Care?

In 2015, there was skepticism over whether "SNL" could do her work justice. Things are very different now.

Longtime Please Don’t Destroy viewers might note that PDD member Martin Herlihy has ventured into similar territory before, with a 2021 sketch about a Shailene Woodley video game. The end of the earlier sketch posited a world in which nearly every celebrity has their own Madden-style game franchise. The mind boggles as to where that might take then next.

More Like This

Jenna Ortega on "SNL"
This Week’s “SNL” Might Leave You Craving a Waffle House Visit
Cecily Strong brought her "Cathy Anne" character to the Weekend Update desk one final time on Saturday.
Cecily Strong Was an All-Time “SNL” Great
SNL goodbye
In Defense of the Unsentimental “SNL” Farewell

Recommended

Suggested for you

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
How to Get a Rowing Workout Without a Rower

Keep Reading

Lead SurfX coach, J.D.

Follow Your Own “Endless Summer” With This Surfing Program in Costa Rica
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in "Air"

Is “Air” a Worthy Ben and Matt Reunion?
The Harvey Weinstein verdict, as drawn by Jane Rosenberg

America's Best Court Artist Prepared Her Whole Life for Trump
Christine Wiseman and her elevated takes on both a Pornstar Martini and a hotel bar in the new Moxy Williamsburg

How Christine Wiseman Is Transforming the Hotel Bar
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

At Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Old Town Gets a New Twist
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab
A box kit from Nebula Genomics

Review: Nebula Genomics Offers Health Analysis Via Genetic Testing
Four trail running shoes on a grass background

The Best Trail Shoes for Off-Road Running
Virginia's Creeper Trail has some hidden food gems, if you're willing to make some pit stops.

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise

Trending

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History