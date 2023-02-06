Netflix Readies Matthew McConaughey-as-Elvis Animated Series

Actor, author and soccer team owner. The mind boggles as to what might be next for Matthew McConaughey. And now we have an answer: Elvis.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear McConaughey voice the King of Rock and Roll, you’ll soon be able to do just that. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, the actor will take on the role of Elvis Presley in the forthcoming animated series Agent Elvis, which was co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, and is set to premiere in March. The most interesting name in the announcement, for my money, is the presence of Mike Arnold as showrunner and head writer. His background on Archer gives a sense of what viewers might expect from the project.

The Outlaw Logic and Wet Dream Mysticism of Matthew McConaughey The latter-day renaissance man gets personal in his memoir "Greenlights," a love letter to living optimistically

As the title suggests, this is indeed a series that puts the real-life Elvis into a role he most definitely did not have in real life: secret agent. And, according to the promos Netflix has released for the show, he’s going to have a hard-living chimpanzee sidekick.

Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero — now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!



Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley and

John Eddie. Premieres March 2023. @netflix pic.twitter.com/2DVwIC3BGo — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) February 6, 2023

Also of note: John Varvatos will design the outfits for Elvis in the animated series. This also begs the question: when it comes to “Elvis in bizarre situations” projects, will we ever see a Bubba Ho-Tep sequel? Cult film fans wait with bated breath.