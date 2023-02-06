InsideHook
TV | February 6, 2023 3:06 pm

Netflix Readies Matthew McConaughey-as-Elvis Animated Series

Sorry, Austin Butler, there's a new A-list Elvis impersonator in town

An image of "Agent Elvis," a new animated Netflix series starring Matthew McConaughey as a secret agent version of Elvis Presley
Sorry Austin Butler, there's a new Elvis impersonator in town.
Netflix
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Actor, author and soccer team owner. The mind boggles as to what might be next for Matthew McConaughey. And now we have an answer: Elvis.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear McConaughey voice the King of Rock and Roll, you’ll soon be able to do just that. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, the actor will take on the role of Elvis Presley in the forthcoming animated series Agent Elvis, which was co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, and is set to premiere in March. The most interesting name in the announcement, for my money, is the presence of Mike Arnold as showrunner and head writer. His background on Archer gives a sense of what viewers might expect from the project.

The Outlaw Logic and Wet Dream Mysticism of Matthew McConaughey
The Outlaw Logic and Wet Dream Mysticism of Matthew McConaughey

The latter-day renaissance man gets personal in his memoir "Greenlights," a love letter to living optimistically

As the title suggests, this is indeed a series that puts the real-life Elvis into a role he most definitely did not have in real life: secret agent. And, according to the promos Netflix has released for the show, he’s going to have a hard-living chimpanzee sidekick.

Also of note: John Varvatos will design the outfits for Elvis in the animated series. This also begs the question: when it comes to “Elvis in bizarre situations” projects, will we ever see a Bubba Ho-Tep sequel? Cult film fans wait with bated breath.

More Like This

Austin Butler as Elvis
Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” Is So Stupid, It Almost Feels Like Parody
Austin Butler attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
I Hope Austin Butler Keeps Talking Like Elvis Forever
Radio host Howard Stern courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in 2018
Howard Stern Shares Some Harsh Truths on The Rock and Matthew McConaughey’s Political Ambitions

Recommended

Suggested for you

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February

Keep Reading

Diff'rent Strokes in 1983: Conrad Bain as Philip Drummond, Gary Coleman as Arnold Jackson, Todd Bridges as Willis Jackson, Dana Plato Kimberly Drummond

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
"The Wise Hours" cover

Excerpt: How to Survive an Owl Attack
A scene from "Knock at the Cabin"

Review: Does M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Thrill?
a photo of Harry Styles in a silver jumpsuit at the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

At the Grammys, Menswear Got Weird — But Without Purpose
a collage of apparel from the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale on a n ocean background

Outerknown’s Outrageous Semi-Annual Sale Is Back: Here’s Exactly What to Buy
A few of the products you need to build a DIY home theater on a red background

Everything You Need to Build a DIY Home Theater
A sampling of products sourced from the best subscription services for women

The Best Subscription Boxes for Her
a camera, model airplane and model Eiffel tower next to a dinosaur fossil

The Best Places to Travel If You Love Dinosaurs
John Hendrickson

A New Memoir Chronicles Life With a Stutter

Trending

What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”