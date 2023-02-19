InsideHook
TV | February 19, 2023

Kelsey Grammer Explains “Frasier” Revival Cast Absences

Frasier's returning to Boston in this one

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

As is the case with many a beloved television series, Frasier will be making a return to the airwaves soon. (Metaphorically speaking, in this case; it’ll be on Paramount+.) But for a revival of a show whose logo literally incorporated the Seattle skyline, this new iteration will take Kelsey Grammer’s iconic character Frasier Crane to another city where he spent a bit of time over the years — Boston.

Many of the series’s original cast won’t be returning for this new installment, however. Another familiar presence will be around, though: James Burrows, who directed a host of Cheers and Frasier episodes and co-created the former, will direct the first two episodes of the revived series, as per Variety.

As IndieWire reports, Grammer recently discussed the series’s revival on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “[T]his needs to be another act for him. Jane [Leeves] and David [Hyde Pierce] and Peri [Gilpin] were sort of on the fence and we couldn’t quite make it all happen,” he explained. “In the end it turned out to be a great thing. Frasier’s going back to Boston to tie up some loose ends in his life.”

Grammer also stated that “we originally wanted everyone to be back” for the new iteration of the series. As for what to expect from the new cast members, that remains to be seen — as well as whether or not we’ll see Grammer’s foray into craft beer in the background of a scene or two.

