Coach Beard Talked About Pegging on “Ted Lasso”

Early in its crusade to capture the hearts of viewers, there were whispers that Ted Lasso was almost too pure, with critics wondering if Jason Sudeikis had gone overboard with the “sunny and wholesome” shtick. Still, it’s the show’s feel-good nature that’s made it such an easy family watch, bridging generational divides with its heartfelt team-building and adversity-trumping. But as anyone who watched Wednesday’s episode knows, there’s some occasional raunch mixed in with all that blinding optimism. And now, some fans are lamenting the horrors of having to explain to their parents what “pegging” is and why Jane wants to do it to Coach Beard. Or, as one Twitter user pointed out, the horrors of not having to explain it. Which is somehow worse.

After the episode aired, Lasso-ers amassed on Twitter to share their usual recaps. Amid chatter about could-be soulmates Ted and Rebecca were threads from fans who were especially struck by the brief mention of pegging from Coach Beard, who said his girlfriend Jane has been dropping hints that she wants to whip out the strap-on next time they’re in bed.

“Pour one out for everyone who has to explain to their parents what pegging is after they watch Ted Lasso,” one Twitter user joked.

“Pour out an even larger one for everyone who DOESN’T have to explain what pegging is to their parents after they watch ted lasso 😬,” wrote another.

It’s true, thinking about your parents experimenting with veiny dildos is squirm-inducing. But let’s just get this out there: There’s nothing shameful or weird about pegging, or any sex act between consenting adults, which probably includes your parents, grandparents, all your childhood heroes and your elementary school librarian. And while you are very much entitled (nay, encouraged?) to refrain from inquiring after too many details, it would seem the likelihood that a person’s parents might have tried pegging has increased over the last several years, as the act — which was once reserved for niche kinksters — is proudly thrusting its way into the mainstream.

In case your parents are among the uninitiated, though, you can tell them pegging is usually when a woman or a person with a vagina “tops” a man or a person with a penis. If they ask for clarification, you can say it involves the anal penetration of a partner with a strap-on dildo. If that’s still not enough, you can also tell them that, despite hetero-patriarchal norms, straight men are allowed to enjoy anal penetration, and that sex experts say prostate stimulation can lead to the most pleasurable orgasms for people with penises. Then you can go lie in the fetal position under a scaldingly hot shower, quietly cursing Apple TV+.



There’s no denying that in recent years, pegging has penetrated the screen, with related plot lines in Broad City and Deadpool, and now Ted Lasso cameos. Next up? If I had to guess, I’d say we’ll soon be learning about fisting from the marvelous Ms. Maisel.