InsideHook
Tech | April 11, 2023 12:26 pm

FBI Issues Another Warning About Public Phone Charging Stations

If you want to avoid malware, don't use chargers at the airport or mall

Woman waiting for her flight at the airport while charging her phone at charging station. The FBI recently released a warning about charging your phone in public charging spots.
Don't use public USB ports at the airport, says the FBI.
Su Arslanoglu / Getty
By Kirk Miller

You probably shouldn’t charge your phone anywhere that isn’t your home or via a portable power bank. And now the FBI is putting out an official warning against public chargers in a number of locations, citing a concept known as “juice jacking.”

Per CNBC, the FBI is warning people against using free public USB charging stations, saying criminals can hijack them with malware, which can give hackers access to your phone, tablet or computer.

As FBI Denver’s tweet notes, “Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.” The warning, which was not tied into any specific event, extends to pretty much any public charging station, whether it’s a converted public phone stall or the plugs you find at malls or airports.

The 8 Best Travel Chargers and Portable Power Banks
The 8 Best Travel Chargers and Portable Power Banks

How to keep it 100 during your summer travels

The FBI’s advice? “Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.” Charge-only cables are an option if you’re desperate, but not a lot of people carry a cache of different USB cables around.

Instead, consider a powerful and portable battery pack, with or without a cord (depending on if you’re using a wireless device or not). Two that stand out: BioLite’s Charge 80, which can power up your laptop but is also good for multiple charges of phone or tablets; and for something less bulky and more versatile, the Satechi Duo, which can power up two devices at once and double as a stand for your phone.

More Like This

Report: Charging Your Phone at the Airport Is a Significant Security Risk
Report: Charging Your Phone at the Airport Is a Significant Security Risk
BioLite Charge 80 PD on a desk plugged into a computer
Review: BioLite’s Charge 80 Wants to Power Up Your Laptop
Mobile phone battery explodes and burns due to overheat
Inflight Lithium Battery Incidents Are Now a Weekly Occurrence

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door

Keep Reading

how to start a spring garden

Spring Gardening: A Comprehensive Guide to Getting Started
most millennial album covers on a gray background, by Death Cab, KeSha, Frank Ocean and more

What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?
James Duval, Rose McGowan and Johnathon Schaech in "The Doom Generation"

Gregg Araki Wants Gen Z to Get Acquainted With “The Doom Generation”
Rachel Brodsky and Aviv Rubinstien

A New Podcast Breaks Down the Best Needle Drops in Pop Culture
La Marchande's Vermouth Flight

There Are Better Ways to Use Vermouth
Gardening Tools on a green and yellow abstract background

The Best Spring Gardening Tools for Aspiring Home Gardeners
The #1 grooming brand for men's sets are discounted at Nordstrom.

These Already-Affordable Grooming Sets Are Even Cheaper Right Now
a trio of Nike Air Max styles on a black background

From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
Scallops from Itoko, one of Chicago's best new restaurants

Dollar Oysters and Half-Pound Wagyu Steaks Are the Stars at Chicago’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui