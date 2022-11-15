InsideHook
Sports | November 15, 2022 12:38 pm

No, Tom Brady Won’t Coach in the NFL After He Retires, Whenever That Is

The 45-year-old discussed the possibility with Jim Gray on the "Let’s Go!" podcast

Tom Brady in Germany before playing the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. In spite of recent speculation, the QB doesn't seem likely to be a head coach.
Tom Brady could be an NFL coach, but he won't.
Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

With former player Jeff Saturday taking over as the coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Monday of last week and then leading his team to an upset victory on Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas, the possibility of owners hiring retired players as head coaches becoming a new trend in the NFL has been thrown out there.

While other players-turned-coaches such as Mike Vrabel of the Titans and Dan Campbell of the Lions have had some success in the league, Saturday was the first former player to come in and win without previous coaching experience at the college or professional level. Following his groundbreaking win, Saturday told Peter King of Football Night in America he hopes his success will lead to more former players getting similar chances.

“Part of the reason why I did accept the job is for that exact reason,” Saturday told King. “I hope that many other former players will get opportunities like I’m getting. I was at ESPN when Aaron Boone was there, and then two days later he’s the manager of the Yankees. And basketball, right? I’ve watched all these guys get these opportunities.”

So, could a Saturday-esque opportunity head Tom Brady’s way once he’s finally done playing? Speaking to Jim Gray on the always illuminating Let’s Go! podcast, Brady mused about whether he could immediately have success as an NFL head coach based on his experience from 23 years as an NFL player. “I think that’s an interesting question,” Brady said. “Obviously I have a lot of experience playing, I have a lot of knowledge and there’s, I’d say, a lot of capabilities to doing that. But the desire to do something like that is totally different. So I’ve enjoyed my abilities as a player and I think I’ve had so much intent and focus on being the best I could be as a player.”

It’s somewhat of a non-answer, but the reality is that Brady is already basically an offensive coach in Tampa Bay and also pitches in as an unofficial general manager. (Just ask Bruce Arians). However, the only reason Brady has those two additional job responsibilities is he is still fulfilling his primary role as a football player. Once Brady’s playing days are done, there’s no way he’s trading in his helmet for a game-day headset.

One reason is Fox has already given Brady 375 million reasons to head to the broadcast booth instead of the sidelines once he is done playing. The seven-time Super Bowl winner doesn’t exactly need the money, but there’s no way he’s going to settle for coach’s wages (and hours) when he can be paid like football’s top broadcaster and put in less than half the time. He can say what he wants now, but Brady confirmed as much when he was still a member of the Patriots.

In 2016, he was a little more verbose. “Coaching wouldn’t be for me,” Brady told reporters. “No, certainly not. I like playing. I wouldn’t be a good coach. I don’t have the patience to be a coach.”

And he won’t be.

More Like This

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Tom Brady Tried to Call Off Wide Receiver Play But It Was Too Late
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's Divorce Announcement Followed His Mascot Announcement
Serena Williams salutes fans after losing at the 2022 US Open in NYC. According to Williams, she isn't retired.
Like Fellow GOAT Tom Brady, Serena Williams Quickly Quits Her Retirement

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Storied Sports Car Mounts a Two-Pronged Comeback: V8 and Electric
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Sarah Sherman Made a Welcome Return to "SNL"'s Weekend Update
On a New "Real Time," Bill Maher Sets His Sights on 2024

Keep Reading

The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget

The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
A worker holding a bottle of Renegade Rum in Grenada. The rum brand has made a large investment into the island with its new distillery.

Is the Best Rum in the World Secretly in Grenada?
l'abeille's roast duck with caramelized honey-coriander glaze, roast turnips and poached nectarine

Forget the Turkey: You Should Roast a Thanksgiving Duck
A shoe organizer, basket and shoe cleaner on a green and blue gradient background

9 Products That Will Help Keep Your Closet Organized
Daniel Craig dances in a Belvedere Vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi.

Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.

Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
Our Place's attractive cookware and tableware make for impeccable gifts.

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Is Here
a collage of soccer players in world cup kits

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
Max Miller's 1600s Pumpkin Pie

How to Put a Pumpkin Pie From the 1600s on Your Thanksgiving Table in 2022

Trending

A Storied Sports Car Mounts a Two-Pronged Comeback: V8 and Electric
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Sarah Sherman Made a Welcome Return to "SNL"'s Weekend Update