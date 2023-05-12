InsideHook
Tom Brady Heading to Las Vegas Raiders…as an Owner?

Per ESPN, Brady is in "deep discussions" to become a limited partner

Tom Brady may be coming back to the NFL as an owner of the Raiders.
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

A day after Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Tom Brady would be in New England to attend the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 at Gillette Stadium, ESPN is reporting that the 45-year-old has also been in “deep discussions” with another NFL owner. Per the Worldwide Leader, the longtime Patriot is in serious talks with Las Vegas owner Mark Davis about taking an ownership stake in the Raiders.

“Discussions between the two sides have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution, yet sources say it’s still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation,” according to ESPN. “Brady’s investment is expected to be ‘passive,’ a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.”

Brady, who has done an excellent job of keeping himself in the news cycle after announcing his retirement on February 1 following a 23-year career that saw him win seven Super Bowls and set multiple passing records, is already in business with Davis as the former QB took an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in March. In addition to owning the Raiders, Davis also owns the Aces. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole,” he said at the time.

Locking up Brady as an owner of the Raiders would be a win for Davis and further the transformation of Las Vegas into New England West. In addition to bringing in former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach and ex-New England executive Dave Ziegler as general manager prior to last season, Las Vegas now has former Patriots including Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Chandler Jones, Brandon Bolden, Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett on the team’s roster.

If Brady does take a stake in the Raiders, it reportedly won’t impact his ability to fulfill the 10-year, $375 million contract he signed with Fox to serve as the network’s lead football analyst. While Brady isn’t expected to step into the booth this season, it seems he does intend to start calling games in 2024 as he recently reputed reports to the contrary in a very succinct manner via social media.

A source told ESPN that Fox has “blessed” Brady’s potential arrangement with Davis and the Raiders.

