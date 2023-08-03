InsideHook
Sports | August 3, 2023 11:21 am

Tom Brady Bought Himself an English Soccer Team for His Birthday

The seven-time Super Bowl winner is now 46

Tom Brady gets ready to run onto the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady got himself something nice for his 46th...really nice.
Cooper Neill/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Instead of spending his birthday with his rumored new girlfriend Irina Shayk, Tom Brady will be celebrating turning 46 today with his three children on an African safari. “He won’t be spending his birthday with her,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s out of the country and focusing on his family.”

During this trip abroad, Brady is apparently also focused on expanding his business interests. He’s just become a minority owner of the English second-tier soccer team Birmingham City FC.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who already owns a piece of a Major League Pickleball team and the WNBA’s Las Vegas and will be getting a part of the Raiders in short order, has partnered with the British club’s U.S. holding company Knighthead Capital Management and will become the chairman of a new advisory board.

In his role with the team, which has existed for 148 years and last played in the English Premier League in 2011, Brady will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs.” The 46-year-old will also participate in “global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities” for Birmingham.

“Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise,” said Birmingham’s current chairman of the board Tom Wagner.

The move somewhat reeks of Welcome to Wrexham, but Brady is not unique in copying Ryan Reynolds’s and Rob McElhenney’s decision to invest in a Welsh soccer club. Retired NFL star J.J. Watt recently became a minority investor in Burnley, and PGA Tour golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are planning to take a minority stake in Leeds. As one of the investors in Fenway Sports Group, LeBron James owns a small share of Liverpool FC — and the Boston Red Sox.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me,” Brady said. “BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Happy 46th, Tommy.

