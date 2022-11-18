InsideHook
Sports | November 18, 2022 12:11 pm

Packers, Aaron Rodgers Blow Chance to Become NFL’s Winningest Franchise

The Packers fell 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans. The Packers blew their chance Thursday night at becoming the NFL's winningest team in history.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may have had their season ended by the Titans.
Patrick McDermott/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

With a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in front of a booing home crowd, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers blew their shot at becoming the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise on Thursday night.

The Packers (4-7) also probably blew their shot at the postseason as Green Bay dropped two games behind San Francisco (5-4) in the race for the NFC’s final wild-card spot and have a game in Philadelphia against the NFC East-leading Eagles (9-1) next on the schedule.

If the Packers lose to the Eagles, their next chance to take the title of the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise will come against the club that currently holds the record for victories in pro football, the Chicago Bears. The Bears and Packers currently each have 786 wins in franchise history, but the Bears may add to their total if they can knock off the Falcons or Jets in their two games before taking on the Packers.

In all likelihood, Thursday’s game was the best chance for the Packers and Rodgers, who was 24-of-39 for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson in the loss, to take the record. Opportunity blown.

Losers of five of their last six, the Packers, who were the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season when Rodgers won his second consecutive MVP award, will have to win out to even have an outside shot at the postseason. “We’ve got to play up to our potential,” Rodgers said after the loss. “If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I’m confident in that. Obviously I’ve got to play up to my potential. Tonight wasn’t it.”

As bad as the night was for the Packers, the morning may have been worse for the Titans as Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday. Downing, who saw his typically underwhelming offense turn in its best performance of the season against the Packers, was pulled over by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into jail at 4:39 a.m. There’s been no confirmation yet, but whatever Downing potentially ingested was more than likely consumed on the team plane.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement. Thursday’s win was Tennessee’s (7-3) seventh victory in eight games.

More Like This

Jahlani Tavai of the Patriots and Braxton Berrios of the Jets get into a scuffle in Week 8.
Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 11
Heavy snow falls in Buffalo as the Bills host the Colts in 2017.
NFL, Don't Take Away Snow Games Like Browns-Bills in Buffalo
Tom Brady in Germany before playing the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. In spite of recent speculation, the QB doesn't seem likely to be a head coach.
No, Tom Brady Won't Coach in the NFL After He Retires, Whenever That Is

Recommended

Suggested for you

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Keep Reading

The 2023 Nissan Z sports car in blue. We tested the all-new coupe. Here's our full review.

Review: The Nissan Z Is a Powerful, Nostalgic, Goldilocksian Sports Car
Family sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner, turkey is blurred out

Thanksgiving Is Secretly the Sexiest Holiday
Timothee Chalamet in "Bones and All"

“Bones and All” Is Too Hungry to Be a Generational Touchstone
Various bottles and cocktail books for InsideHook's boozy gift guide for 2022

The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker
a collage of jeans on a blue gradient background

A Ton of Men’s Jeans (Most Under $100) Are Currently on Sale for Black Friday
A man wearing various Jachs NY clothing (jacket, shirt, jeans) standing outside in a brightly-lit forest. JACHS NY is currently throwing a Black Friday sale.

JACHS NY Just Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale
Jahlani Tavai of the Patriots and Braxton Berrios of the Jets get into a scuffle in Week 8.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 11
The Hydrow Rower, now $500 off for Black Friday, on a confetti background.

Save $500 on the Hydrow Rowing Machine
Brooklinen Flannel Core Sheet Set on a red backgorund

Everything at Brooklinen Is 20% Off

Trending

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year