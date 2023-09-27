InsideHook
Sports | September 27, 2023 1:21 pm

With Just One Entrant, LIV Golf Still a Hot Topic at Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka is the only player from LIV who will play in Rome

Brooks Koepka before the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.
Brooks Koepka is the only LIV Golfer at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Locked in a three-way battle with Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch to become the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Champion, Bryson DeChambeau will have his shot at the title during the upstart circuit’s penultimate event this year in Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on October 13-15.

DeChambeau, who notched his second win of the season on Sunday at LIV Golf Chicago and now has 146 points but is still trailing Smith (170 points) and Gooch (162 points), won’t have a chance to help Team USA at the Ryder Cup this weekend in Rome because he was left off of the team by captain Zach Johnson. Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, got the nod over DeChambeau and was one of Johnson’s captain’s picks. Speaking after his win in Chicago, DeChambeau admitted he was not all that pleased.

“If you look at it, it would have been nice to at least just have a call,” DeChambeau said about the selection process. “There are numerous people that I think [Johnson] should have called out here, and [us LIV golfers] didn’t get that. I understand. I get it, but we’re nothing different. We’re still competing. We’re still working super hard to be the best we possibly can be. Brooks is obviously going to kill it for Team USA next week, and I am excited about the team, but yeah, it definitely does sting a little bit. But say what you want, we’re still golfers, and I think that given how I played this week, I could have racked up some points for Team USA.”

Brooks Koepka’s Beef With Matthew Wolff Shows Why Golf Isn’t a Team Sport
Brooks Koepka’s Beef With Matthew Wolff Shows Why Golf Isn’t a Team Sport

LIV Golf's team-based model has not exactly taken off with fans, and now two of its participants are in a spat

Though he didn’t mention DeChambeau, who made appearances for Team USA in 2018 and 2021, Koepka appeared to take a little bit of a shot at his old rival and current LIV colleague at a press conference in Rome ahead of the Ryder Cup teeing off on Friday. Asked if he thought Johnson’s selection process for the team was fair, Koepka had a fairly simple message.

“I don’t make the decisions,” he said. “Everybody had an opportunity to get there. I mean, I had the same opportunity as every other LIV player and I’m here. Play better. That’s always the answer.”

Another one of 24 players from the U.S. and Europe who will be competing later this week at Marco Simone Country Club, Rory McIlroy, didn’t go after DeChambeau but left little doubt about how he feels about the LIV golfers who were left off the European Ryder Cup squad because they are members of the Saudi-backed tour.

“This week of all weeks, it’s going to hit home with them that they are not here and I think they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them,” McIlroy said.  “I think this week is a realization that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week and that’s tough.”

It’s too bad for European LIVers like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson that they won’t be at the Ryder Cup, but they have really big piles of Saudi money to help them dry their tears.

More Like This

The 18th green at Trump National Golf Club in NJ.
LIV Golf Will Allow Player Trades During Transfer Window
Phil Mickelson lines up a putt at the LIV Golf Invitational.
New Book on Phil Mickelson’s Gambling Offers Explanation for LIV Loyalty
Phil Mickelson tees off on at the 151st Open.
Phil Mickelson Wants a Public Apology From the PGA Tour

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 25 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan
The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places
Buffalo Trace’s Newest Whiskey Collection Is a Nod to Prohibition

Keep Reading

three cocktails side by side

How Cocktail Programs Have Evolved in American Fine Dining the Last 20 Years
You could do much worse than Philadelphia if you want to see some amazing art

An Art Lover’s Guide to Philadelphia
Andy Summers's photo of men wearing masks

A New Book Revisits Andy Summers’s Life in Photography
Emanuel Edwards of Goody Vault

Chicago’s Goody Vault Breathes New Dimensions Into Old Clothes
Malort

Can Chicago’s Notorious Malört Take Over America?
Hop field view from top with morning fog background

Climate Change Could Cause Beer Shortages
a collage of vuori pants on green background

Review: Vuori’s New Kore Joggers Might Just Be Better Than the Shorts
Espresso machines on a coffee backdrop

The Very Best Espresso Machines for Home Use
Three after-sex clean-up wipes on a blue background

Why You Should Be Using Sex Wipes (and 7 of Our Favorites)

Trending

The 25 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan
The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places