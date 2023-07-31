InsideHook
Sports | July 31, 2023

Jerry Jones Ramps Up Pressure on Zack Martin to Report to Training Camp

Martin is refusing to report in the hopes of landing a bigger contract

Zack Martin laughing at a game
Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys has a laugh in the huddle during a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Since 2014, Zack Martin has played for the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in eight Pro Bowls to date and being named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Whether or not Martin will continue to play for the Cowboys is an open question. He’s currently holding off on reporting to training camp as he seeks a bigger contract from his team.

In comments made to the media over the weekend, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded skeptical that Martin’s refusal to report to training camp would pay off.

“There are a lot of consequences if he doesn’t,” Jones said, as per a report from NJ.com. “He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years. It’s just hard to get it all.”

Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs on Interceptions, Game Prep and Trash Talk
Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs on Interceptions, Game Prep and Trash Talk

The 23-year-old led the NFL in interceptions last season with 11 picks and was ranked No. 23 on the "NFL Top 100” list

As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram pointed out in a report on Martin’s contract status, he’s put himself in a high risk/high reward position. His current contract will pay him $13.5 million this season and $14 million next season. Those are impressive numbers, to be sure, but, as the Star-Telegram‘s Clarence E. Hill, Jr. observed, they’re significantly less than the $20.5 million fellow guard Chris Lindstrom is set to get from Atlanta this season.

That said, Martin will be fined $50,000 per day under the terms of the NFLPA’s collective bargaining agreement. Skip 10 days of camp, owe half a million dollars. (Full disclosure: typing that made me feel very, very sad.)

“We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future,” Jones said of Martin’s call for a new contract. For now, neither Jones nor Martin seems willing to budge — even with (literally) millions of dollars at stake.

