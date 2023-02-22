A right-hander and a right-winger, Curt Schilling is getting a perfect opportunity to revive his failed sports media career under the watch of Clay Travis at OutKick with The Curt Schilling Baseball Show.

Schilling’s new video podcast, which will debut on February 24, will mark his return to getting paid to talk baseball after being fired following six years at ESPN in 2016 over a number of public posts, including a Facebook message about a North Carolina law that banned transgender people from using bathrooms other than the ones that correspond with their birth gender. “A man is a man no matter what they call themselves,” he wrote at the time. “I don’t care what they are, who they sleep with, men’s room was designed for the penis, women’s not so much. Now you need laws telling us differently? Pathetic.” In addition to the post, Schilling shared the following image.

“ESPN is an inclusive company,” ESPN said in a statement at the time. “Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated.”

Some of the other social media posts that led to Schilling’s firing, which was precluded by a suspension and a demotion, compared Muslims to Nazis and demonstrated his apparent support for lynching journalists.

Curt Schilling tweeted this a few minutes ago and then deleted it. pic.twitter.com/utGwlnYfOW — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) August 25, 2015

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, who is planning to run for Senate in MA, approves of lynching tshirt. https://t.co/EZy1pxAmJk pic.twitter.com/vKifoYBK1S — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 7, 2016

Since his firing at ESPN, Schilling has moved his family out of Boston because people weren’t nice to him, feuded with the Baseball Hall of Fame (of which he is not a member) and spoken up in support of the insurrection at the Capitol two Januarys ago. “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for s*** that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening,” Schilling tweeted on January 6, 2021.

Now, a little more than two years later, Schilling has joined the team at OutKick, which Travis sold to Fox in 2021. “I’m very excited join OutKick and work with a group building a platform that has quickly become a leader in sports media,” the 56-year-old said in a release. “The opportunity to get back to strictly talking about baseball and interacting with the best players around the league is something I couldn’t pass up. I’ve missed being involved in a sport that I love and can’t wait to get started.”

We’re hiring @gehrig38 to host a new @Outkick MLB show. Outkick is your sports antidote to woke, cancel culture. Looking forward to Schilling’s show debut. https://t.co/eNnJ4LdJTR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 21, 2023

If Schilling is really going to be “strictly talking about baseball” OutKick seems like an odd fit as Travis and Co. regularly rail against the left and the “woke” culture with plenty of intelligence and nuance. It also sounds as if Schilling has the green light from Travis to discuss topics that will make many in red states want to tune in.

“OutKick is, and will always be, the strongest proponent for smart, original, funny and authentic voices in all of sports. Unlike the pathetic losers at ESPN, we don’t believe in cancel culture, and we never will,” Travis said in a statement, according to Front Office Sports. “If you want to hear what sports fans really think without fear of woke consequences, you need to be reading and watching OutKick every day. Buckle up for a fun ride and welcome to OutKick, Curt.”

It’s a match made in heaven.