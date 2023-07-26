InsideHook
Sports | July 26, 2023 1:22 pm

Is Colin Kaepernick Attempting an NFL Comeback Again?

Kaepernick threw to a number of NFL players in a new viral video

Colin Kaepernick attends an NBA game.
Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game since 2016
Cole Burston/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The last time that Colin Kaepernick threw a football in the National Football League, Donald Trump had yet to be sworn in as president, the #MeToo movement hadn’t started and no one had heard of something called COVID-19. Kaepernick, who settled a collusion grievance with the NFL in 2019 for millions of dollars and has largely been spending his life after football crusading for social justice, apparently still believes he has what it takes to be a professional quarterback. He recently released a Nike-branded video of himself throwing to a number of high-profile players at the apparel brand’s world headquarters in Oregon.

Simply labeled “We Stay Sharp,” the viral clips shows Kaepernick throwing to players including Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Steelers running back Najee Harris, Saints receiver Chris Olave and Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne.

While it seems unlikely that Kaepernick, 35, would actually have a shot of returning to a league where he’d now be one of the oldest players, Lamb — who was an All-Pro last year during a career season as the No. 1 target in Dallas — said the former 49er has “still got it to him” and that his “arm is still intact” on deep balls.

Bourne, who is used to catching footballs from noodle-armed Mac Jones in New England, agreed. “Man, he looks great,” he said. “He looks good. The arm looks strong. He’s got a rocket of an arm. He’s got another good six years left.”

It’s interesting Bourne chose that number because six is the number of years Kaepernick played in the NFL, as well as the number of seasons he’s been out of football since opting out of his contract in San Francisco in the 2017 offseason. After leaving the 49ers, Kaepernick reportedly turned down a contract offer from the Denver Broncos and also rejected offers to play in the CFL and the start-up Alliance of American Football.

Ben & Jerry’s Honors Colin Kaepernick With “Change the Whirled” Flavor
Ben & Jerry’s Honors Colin Kaepernick With “Change the Whirled” Flavor

The vegan ice cream features fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls

Last month, Kaepernick — who went just 3-16 in his final two seasons as a starting QB and had a cumulative quarterback rating of 52.0 (30th out of 32 quarterbacks) — told Sports Illustrated he still trains five to six days a week in anticipation of making another NFL comeback attempt. “I’m going to keep pushing,” Kaepernick said. “I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that. [There are] a lot of very talented quarterbacks out there playing at high levels. I’m excited to see them continue to do their thing, and I hope I get to stand on the opposing sideline and go toe to toe with them.”

It’d be a great story if it happens, but Kaepernick returning to the NFL now seems like nothing more than a Hail Mary.

More Like This

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition at Michigan Stadium in April.
Colin Kaepernick's Workout With Las Vegas Was a "Disaster," Ex-Raider Says
Antonio Brown before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
"Trash" Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Bashed by New Critic: Antonio Brown
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick goes through a series of passing drills. The former 49ers quarterback says he's "still waiting" for another chance at the NFL as of March 2022.
"Still Waiting" Colin Kaepernick Wants Another NFL Chance That Isn't Coming

Recommended

Suggested for you

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
How to Overhaul Your Health With Hypnosis
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
Remembering Tony Bennett, Who Was as Good at 95 as He Was at 35

Keep Reading

ej and emeril lagasse in front of their new orleans restaurant

EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
Activities on the sunset. bottle of wine serving wine on two cups on the beach. Red wine is becoming more popular as a summer drink.

Chilled Red Wine Is the Drink of Summer
A young black bear trying to climb a pine tree in Bella Coola

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in the Epicenter of the Great Bear Rainforest
Up-close shot of a watch face that's blue with silver outlines of continents against a darker blue sphere, resembling Earth.

Getting to Know Omega’s Seamaster Summer Blue Collection
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV speeds across a roadway

Review: The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dares You To Look Away
Unique gifts for women include this Flamingo Estate bundle

12 Unique Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Impress
a collage of Levi's jeans on a light blue background

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
a collage of Huckberry goods from the Annual Summer Sale.

What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale
Decathlon Forclaz Budget Backpack

Review: The Decathlon Forclaz Is the Best Budget Backpack I’ve Ever Used

Trending

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
How to Overhaul Your Health With Hypnosis
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life