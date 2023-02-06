With Green Bay’s season wrapped up more than a month ago after the Packers lost to Jamaal Williams and the Lions to miss out on a playoff spot, Aaron Rodgers has had a lot of time to figure out what he wants to do for the Super Bowl. While Rodgers will almost certainly make his usual appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on radio row on Tuesday, it appears he’s decided to start the week leading up to the biggest football game of the season by speaking at an online astrology workshop that’s being hosted by astrologer Debra Silverman, who’s previously worked with celebrities including Madonna, Sting and the star quarterback’s former girlfriend Danica Patrick.

Being held on Monday afternoon, the Astrological Immersion Party will allow attendees to discover how Rodgers “has fallen in love with his fate and uses it to have confidence without validation or approval” and “see what’s possible” for their life when they “understand how to use astrology to navigate” the world.

“Imagine, how your life would change when you learn the shorthand that reveals your destiny, your truest essence,” per Silveman’s site. “To wield the exact language that helps you to reframe and release the negative perspectives you’ve been carrying. I guarantee, when you see yourself from the eyes of the stars, you will fall deeply in love with who you are.”

Given that Rodgers is a fan of ayahuasca and an intensive therapy called Panchakarma that calls for forced vomiting, nasal clearance and bloodletting, it’s really no surprise that he is involved with astrology to this degree. After all, he did get a tattoo during the offseason that he said you had to be a “student of astrology” to properly understand.

It also appears Rodgers and Silverman have linked up before as there is a Facebook video of the quarterback and the astrologer from 2020 in which he explains that he was first introduced to astrology by reading his horoscope while solving the weekly crossword puzzle. During a December appearance on McAfee’s show, Rodgers also recommended people read her book, The Missing Element: Inspiring Compassion for the Human Condition, because it is “a really good book [that’s] like an intro to the astrology that she teaches.”

Perhaps whatever Rodgers, a Sagittarius, says on Monday will give some hint as to what his future in football is going to be and if there’s any truth to the rumor he’s considering asking the Packers to trade him to Las Vegas so he can play with former Green Bay wideout Davante Adams again.