Sports | February 2, 2023 11:17 am

Davante Adams Hints Aaron Rodgers Might Be Traded to the Raiders

Could the former Packers really be reunited in the desert?

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, seen here in Green Bay Packers uniforms, could play together again in Las Vegas with the Raiders
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could play together again in Vegas.
Wesley Hitt/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

With the largest (and oldest) domino of the NFL offseason knocked over and retired (again) before the offseason has officially even started, quarterback-needy teams who thought they had a shot at landing Tom Brady are already considering other options.

One of those options, potentially, is Aaron Rodgers, who is under contract with the Packers for two more seasons and has a fully-guaranteed compensation package of $58.3 million for the 2023 season. While that money could likely be reworked if Rodgers is traded, he’d have to be willing to change the terms of his contract as well as play for whatever team deals for him.

If Davante Adams, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay for many years before being dealt from the Packers to the Raiders last season to reunite with his college quarterback Derek Carr, has his way, the team that deals for Rodgers will be Las Vegas. At least that’s what a number of recent social media posts by the star receiver indicate.

The Raiders, who were “absolutely” counting on Brady being available per ProFootballTalk, have made it clear that they are moving on from Derek Carr and need to either trade him or cut him a few days after the Super Bowl in order to avoid paying him for the 2023 season. Rodgers has previously said his decision about what he wants for next season — stay in Green Bay, play elsewhere or retire — will be coming post-Super Bowl, so perhaps the timeline for a deal between the Raiders and Packers centered around a quarterback swap could come then.

Of course, for a deal like that to happen, Rodgers would have to decide he wants to play in the desert and the Raiders would have to be willing to give up a lot more than Carr to get him.

“I can’t make a decision until after the Super Bowl at the earliest because there’s still football going on. It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “Obviously I’ve been insulated (from) a lot of that…so I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind one way or another, then you guys and the Packers — not in that order — and everybody else will know at some point.”

Despite what Adams, the Raiders and other interested parties who need a quarterback may want, it’s always possible that Rodgers decides to retire and go drink ayahuasca or host Jeopardy! or something else entirely. However, if he does, he’ll have to be resigned to having second billing in 2028 on Hall of Fame induction weekend when Rodgers and Brady would both be eligible for enshrinement. Assuming Brady stays retired…

