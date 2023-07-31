InsideHook
Sports | July 31, 2023 6:00 am

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Sound Thrilled About Sean Payton’s Nathaniel Hackett Criticism

That might be an understatement

Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The fallout from Sean Payton’s criticism of Nathaniel Hackett last week continues. To briefly recap the situation: Payton made some highly critical remarks about his predecessor as Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett is now the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator; in the aforementioned comments, Payton had some unflattering things to say about them as well.

Payton has since said that he “needed a bit more restraint” in his comments. For his part, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who, it’s worth noting, also worked with Hackett during Hackett’s time as the Green Bay Packers’ offiensive coordinator — took umbrage with Payton’s remarks, as one might expect.

As ESPN reports, Rodgers took particular issue with the idea of one coach being so critical of another coach, stating that he found Payton’s comments “very surprising”.

And while Rodgers’s language was largely diplomatic, in keeping with many of his recent public comments, he also let a hint of anger into the mix. “I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth,” Rodgers told NFL+ in an interview.

Circle Jets-Broncos After Denver’s Sean Payton Rips Gang Green
Circle Jets-Broncos After Denver’s Sean Payton Rips Gang Green

Payton mocked ex-Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, who now works for New York

We’re still over a month away from the 2023 NFL season beginning. For now, though, Payton’s remarks have given Rodgers and his teammates on the Jets something to rally around. If they do prove Payton’s pessimistic prediction for the upcoming season wrong, Sean Payton himself might be at the root of that.

More Like This

NFL head coach Sean Payton prior to a 2022 game.
The Broncos Are Betting Big That Sean Payton Can Fix Russell Wilson
Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets throws a pass at OTAs
How Does Aaron Rodgers Feel About Being on “Hard Knocks” With the Jets?
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers gives a salute while on the field
Who Won the Aaron Rodgers Trade?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Circle Jets-Broncos After Denver’s Sean Payton Rips Gang Green
5 Modern Takes on the Paloma From Pro Bartenders
Men, It's Time to Start Using Vibrators During Sex

Keep Reading

paloma variations with illustrations of limes and tequila

5 Modern Takes on the Paloma From Pro Bartenders
The California Zephyr

Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
A rendering of the new Jaguar I-PACE

The I-PACE Is Not the Way Forward for Jaguar
Noreetuh's fried chicken.

Authentic Hawaiian Fried Chicken in New York City
Select Apertivo

An Insider’s Guide to the Best Bars in Venice
An image of hands gripping a pull-up bar.

This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups
Al Pacino in "Simone"

This 2002 Movie Predicted the AI Issues at the Center of the SAG Strike
Little Oaxaca bar in nyc

The Best Tequila and Mezcal Bars in the United States
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Chili Ghia, Swatch and Siegelman Stable Merch

Trending

Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Circle Jets-Broncos After Denver’s Sean Payton Rips Gang Green
5 Modern Takes on the Paloma From Pro Bartenders