InsideHook
Science | February 3, 2023 2:49 pm

Pro Tip: Do Not Dye a Pigeon Pink, or Any Other Color

Some believe a pigeon found in NYC was part of a gender reveal party

Illustration of a pigeon with a pink breast
It's just not natural, people
Sepia Times/Universal Images Gro
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this week, people making their way through New York City’s Madison Square Park noticed something a little odd: a pigeon with entirely pink feathers. As Gothamist reported, the bird was taken to the Wild Bird Fund, where it is currently convalescing. As the organization explained in a post on Instagram, dyeing a bird’s feathers is a bad idea in general, and an especially bad idea in this case.

“This poor bird has it bad enough as a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators, but being a bright, unusual color makes him even more of a target,” the organization wrote. Their update also noted that the bird “shows signs of longterm malnutrition.”

The rationale for why someone would have done this is something of a mystery. The prevailing theory, as Curbed reports, is that the pigeon was dyed pink as part of a gender reveal event. And while there’s no proverbial smoking gun to validate this theory, it seems all too plausible.

The list of reasons why gender reveal parties are a bad idea is too long to recount here, and I suppose dyeing a pigeon pink is marginally better than killing someone or poisoning a water supply — but it’s still not okay.

An update from the Wild Bird Fund notes that they have had “limited success” getting the dye out of the bird’s feathers, in part because of the strong odor of the aforementioned pink coloring. “We’re also concerned about him ingesting the chemical through preening,” the organization wrote on Thursday. “He’s currently quite weak and is struggling to keep food down.”

If you’ve ever looked at a bird and thought, “It’d be a great idea to catch that thing and color all of its feathers,” here is some advice: don’t. There are plenty of things you can dye that will not involve torturing an animal. Please, please find one of them to keep yourself busy.

More Like This

Starlings over Rome
Turns Out Starlings Are Both Good and Bad for Roman Tourism
Sparrow
The Pandemic Caused Birds to Change Their Songs
Pigeon
Pigeon Traveling From Channel Islands to England Winds Up in Alabama

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February

Keep Reading

A bombed out building in Ukraine

A Reporter’s Notebook: Words and Images From Inside the Ukrainian Conflict
Kai Lenny rides a wave during the TUDOR Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge in 2021.

Big Wave Surfer Kai Lenny Explains the Joy of Risking His Life at Nazaré
Groundhog Day movie cover

The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”
conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan

People Are Doing Gross Things to Conveyor Belt Sushi in Japan
A collage of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale on a blue textured background

6 Denim Deals, All Under $60, From Abercrombie’s Gigantic Jeans Sale
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock. It’ll Be the Best Gift You Give Her This Year.
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace, one of the best pieces of jewelry you can gift this Valentine's Day

The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out wearing a white fisherman sweater on a blue toned background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
A collage of women's bag brands that every guy should know

11 Women’s Bag Brands Every Guy Should Know

Trending

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”